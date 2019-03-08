Hornchurch hand Stimson a new deal for next season

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has agreed to remain at the club for the 2019/20 season as they look to improve on the season just gone.

The Urchins brought Stimson into the Bridge Avenue club on November, 29, to replace long-serving manager Jimmy McFarlane after he decided to step away.

The 51-year-old has led the club to a 15th place finish in the Bostik Premier Division and finish runners-up in the Velocity Trophy as they lost 2-0 to Enfield Town in the final.

And the boss is delighted he could achieve last season's targets of remaining in the league and changing the playing style.

“Probably the best thing for me was achieving the two targets and accepting a contract that the club have offered me.

“I look forward to the future now.

“I had a good meeting with Alex (Sharp) and Colin (McBride) last week and it was similar to the first conversation when I took over.

“The ambition of all three of us and the club's drive is the same, we want to try push on, we know there are a lot of other good teams in the league but we want to be part of that this season.

“I'm looking forward to now building for next season and start talking to players as soon as possible.”

Although, Stimson will have to bring some new faces as Hornchurch's all-time leading goalscorer George Purcell and defender Kenzer Lee announced their exits from the club.

Purcell decided to call time on his Urchins career after finishing top of the scoring ranks with 19 – taking his tally up to 149 in 279 appearances.

“Unfortunately players come and players go, with those two players there, George Purcell his record speaks for itself it's exceptional.

“What he has done for the club is great and he'll go down in history as one of the great players that has played for Hornchurch and rightly so.

“Kenzer was part of the championship winning team but has probably had an indifferent season through injury.

“They've decided to move on and I wish them all the best.

“We'll now be looking to replace them.”

Winger George Saunders is already in contract for next season after penning a deal back in January.