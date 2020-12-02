Hornchurch boss Stimson says it’s a frustrating waiting game

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson looks on Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has revealed it’s a frustrating waiting game as they await confirmation on the return to league action.

Hornchurch celebrate a goal at Bridge Avenue Hornchurch celebrate a goal at Bridge Avenue

The Urchins will however host Grays Athletic at Bridge Avenue on Saturday with an earlier 2pm kick-off as they prepare for their FA Trophy clash against Wingate & Finchley in mid-week.

The question over the league remains whether it’s financially viable with the prospect of clubs not being able to open their clubhouses and others not even allowed fans.

“It’s a waiting game, it’s a word we’ve used a lot this year but a frustrating one, as I think here at Hornchurch we’ve got our food in order as such and know what we’re doing,” Stimson said.

“For other clubs it might not be as easy. I think it’s going to go to a vote, but we have everything crossed as we want to get back playing and we obviously have to have spectators in the ground as that’s how our level of football survives.

“Also for our sake and for the supporters’ sake as well. Whether it’s Premier League or Isthmian Premier, they love going to watch their own play whether it’s once or twice a week.

“We just want to get back playing as soon as we can.

“It’s a strange situation, I think I’m right in saying the government are talking every two weeks about these tiers, and maybe changing them so it might change.

“I feel for the couple of teams that are in tier 3 and can’t have fans, whether they can cancel a fixture and play it at a later date, and I think both those teams only have one home game until December, 16.

“Hopefully everything that comes out is sensible and we can get back to playing as we’ve all missed it so much.”

Hornchurch face Grays to get back to match fitness after a month lay-off as they have to return to FA Trophy action on Tuesday, December 8 regardless of any outcome.

The winner of the first round tie will secure £3,000 in prize money while the losers will still walk away with £775 for their efforts.

Stimson says: “That Trophy game has to go ahead so we have to prepare the best we can, and I felt the best way we could was trying to get a game.

“It will give boys minutes, some will play 45, some will play 60 and a couple might play 90.

“We’ll then look forward to the Trophy game on Tuesday night as there is finances involved in that which always helps.”