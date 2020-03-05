Urchins boss Stimson delighted with new signing Brown's debut

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was delighted with Ellis Brown's debut performance in their 2-1 victory over Haringey Borough on Saturday.

Versatile Brown slotted in at right-back for the suspended Mickey Parcell after signing just days before the encounter from league rivals Merstham.

The former Charlton Athletic academy product is predominantly a winger and had made 34 appearances for his former club this season, finding the net on four occasions, one being against the Urchins on the opening day of the season.

Brown spent last season at Waltham Abbey, winning player of the year and reaching double figures in his goal return as a wide player.

He also played for Thurrock under Stimson and was a product of the Charlton academy where he enjoyed 10 years, before signing a one-year professional contract at Southend.

"I worked with Ellis at Thurrock, I took him from Charlton, and he had a really good season for me two or three years ago," Stimson revealed.

"When I moved to Waltham Abbey I took him across as well, but when I came into the club they had George Saunders, and I could see he was going to be a hell of a talent. I kept in touch with Ellis but said at the moment the timing is not right because we've got someone who plays on the wing that is exceptional.

"When Mickey Parcell's ban didn't get overturned I thought we needed a right-back and I know Ellis can play in that position as well.

"He has got pace and I do like my full-backs to attack, so we enquired and he had a fantastic debut on Saturday.

"He's athletic, plays on the front foot, created a couple of chances and when Mickey comes back, who knows we could end up playing with two wingers - Ellis on one side, and George on the other side.

"It's added some more pace to the team."

While Brown joins the squad, Hornchurch have also had a departure with forward Daniel Uchechi leaving to join Isthmian South East outfit Burgess Hill Town.

Uchechi made a total of 27 appearances for the Urchins finding the net a total of three times.