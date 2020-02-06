Cureton's name speaks for itself says Hornchurch boss Stimson

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson says Jamie Cureton's name speaks for itself after signing the experienced striker from league rivals Bishop's Stortford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Urchins moved quickly to capture the 44-year-old in midweek to give themselves more options up front.

The former Football League star - the only player to have scored in all of England's top nine leagues - had sought assurances over his future as player-manager at Stortford, but according to a club statement, officials were unable to give him any guarantees yet hoped he would see the season out.

And Stimson was pleased to add a player of such calibre to a squad that currently sits third in the Isthmian League Premier Division with two games in hand on Worthing and Folkestone Invicta.

You may also want to watch:

"You don't have to say too much about Jamie because his name says it all, where he's been, and what he's done," Stimson said.

"The most important thing is the hunger he still has. This sort of signing doesn't really show what goes on behind the scenes, not just me but all managers have to do it correctly.

"You have to spend time on phones to people, talking to people, and Jamie was very professional the way he left Bishop's Stortford.

"We welcome him and hope he can come in, chip in with some goals, but not only his goals it's his movement and his ability to set other people up as well as how players will learn off that.

"When he's played against me the last couple of years he's always nicked a goal or two, so it's more firepower, and who knows there may be more."

The striker, who spent time at Norwich City, Dagenham & Redbridge, Leyton Orient and Colchester United among others, will now be competing with the likes of Chris Dickson, Adam Cunnington, and Charlie Stimson for a place in the starting line-up.