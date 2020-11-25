Hornchurch boss Stimson is hoping key duo will return

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is hoping they can bring defender Nathan Cooper and Chris Dickson back to the club after the duo have been impressing in the National League South on dual registration deals.

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch goes close during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020 Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch goes close during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

Cooper joined Hemel Hempstead during the second UK lockdown and has featured on three occasions already finding the net twice while helping them seal two victories.

Experienced striker Dickson made just one appearance for the Darts so far but notched a brace in their 2-0 victory over Slough Town on the weekend.

Both could feature for those National League South clubs this weekend but boss Stimson hopes they will be back at Bridge Avenue for their FA Trophy clash with Wingate & Finchley on Tuesday, December 8 when they’re allowed to return to action - although they have arranged a friendly with Grays Athletic for December, 5 and against Cray Wanderers on December, 12.

“We’ve got two boys out there playing, Nathan Cooper at Hemel Hempstead, and Chris Dickson for Dartford,” Stimson said.

“Those two boys have gone there to keep fit and to keep getting paid. They’ve both done well, Nathan has been involved with a couple wins for Hemel, who are at the bottom end of the league and scored a couple.

“Chris went into Dartford on Saturday and scored the two goals that won them their game, so everything crossed we can get them back to us, and kick on again.”

The former defender himself added: “I think with Nathan’s aerial ability, he should be looking at a minimum of six goals, the size of him and that he goes up for all set-pieces.

“He hasn’t managed one for us yet this season but at the level above he has managed a couple so fingers crossed we can get him back.

“Nathan has never played at that level before, so it’s a challenge for him, and Chris has never dropped to this before joining Hornchurch.

“Being the goal scorer he is, they’re like goal dust, they’re the ones that can make things happen and lead you to a title.”

Stimson was delighted with the latest development which allows them to return to action.

“Onto football and Hornchurch, we can get back to league football, and we’re going in the Trophy on December, 8 so not long now,”

“We can’t wait for it as like everyone we’ve been missing it.”