Hornchurch boss Stimson is hoping to add new signings

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is eyeing a few new signings as well as hoping to welcome back some of his injured stars as the team look to turn their fortunes around.

The Urchins welcome Carshalton Athletic to Bridge Avenue on Saturday before going to Cheshunt to face the Isthmian League Premier Division leaders.

They head into two tricky clashes on the back of FA Cup heartbreak as they crashed out 4-3 on penalties at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

“If we can get some of them back and keep playing like we did at Hampton, I’m sure we’ll get some points,” Stimson said.

“If we didn’t have the injuries, we wouldn’t have to bring anybody in, but carrying four, five or six injuries every week we’ve been trying very hard behind the scenes to bring other players in.

“We only want to bring players in that will improve us. Once we get our captain Lewis Spence and Sam Higgins back, that is two massive players for us.”

The boss added: “I went to watch Carshalton on Monday night, who went top of the league, so that shows you the form they’re in. And then on Tuesday we go to Cheshunt who went top of the league on Tuesday night.

“I’ve always said there are no easy games but it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to.”

Goals from Chris Dickson and Ellis Brown almost saw Hornchurch to a cup victory but Hampton’s Niko Muir struck in the dying stages to take the tie to penalties and Stimson added: “I felt after the first 10 minutes we were the better side.

“We created some good chances and scored two very good goals. We looked like we’d done enough to see the game through, but then their top striker pops up with a decent goal. When you go to penalties, sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.

“It was a bitter one to take, and we do need a bit of luck in some games. At the moment we’re not getting that.”

Of the 2-0 defeat to Kingstonian in the league, Stimson said: “For 70 minutes we created the best chances, one of their players hits a shot from 30 yards and it takes a horrible deflection off one of our defenders, and flies into the top corner. You’re standing there thinking we’re losing 1-0, how is that to be, then we have to go for the game and they pick us off.”