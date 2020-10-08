‘Crazy and uncertain times’ playing part in results says Hornchurch boss Stimson

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson understands football is being affected by the crazy uncertainty going on around the world but says his team must find a consistent run of form.

George Purcell of Hornchurch and Jakes Eales of Wingate & Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 George Purcell of Hornchurch and Jakes Eales of Wingate & Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

The Urchins travel to take on Kingstonian in the Isthmian League Premier Division looking to start climbing the table after a slow start, before a trip away in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

“You look at the whole of football, the Premier League, and every league down, this crazy time outside of football is affecting the results and performances on the pitch,” Stimson said.

“We’re playing so much. I know if someone said two months ago, you’ll be playing every day, you would have loved to.

“The physical side is hard, recovery is difficult, and players are picking up strains. We just need to get a steady little run together. Four points from four games is nowhere what we were looking for.”

Hornchurch are nursing a number of injuries, including captain Lewwis Spence, defenders Nathan Cooper, Mickey Parcell and Louis Ramsay, as well as striker Sam Higgins.

“We have to dust ourselves down and see who is available for Saturday. Hopefully we can get some of the injured players back involved, but out of the six missing we might get one or two,” added Stimson.

“We’re light on numbers. It’s not an excuse, but of the six missing, five would be playing if we were going into a cup final. That’s probably shown in the last two games.”

Urchins sealed a 2-0 win over Walthamstow in the FA Cup to bag a spot in the third qualifying round where they have drawn away to Hampton & Richmond Borough.

But they then lost 3-2 at home to Wingate & Finchley on Tuesday despite going 2-0 up early on.

“I’ve always said there are no easy games in the league because teams have individuals that on the night can cause problems,” said Stimson.

“Again 2-0 up, I did say to (coach) Jamie Southon ‘I hope we don’t get a repeat of Saturday’s second-half performance where we don’t kick on’ and before you know it a really unfortunate first goal to concede.

“Joe Wright has been outstanding and I think a goal like that is probably one every five years.

“The second goal I was standing right near where the free-kick was given and I thought that was harsh, but they somehow managed to get a free header, and it’s 2-2.

“We created a few chances, their goalkeeper made a fantastic save off Chris Dickson, but on the break down the other end they put one in. To come away without anything is disappointing and frustrating.”