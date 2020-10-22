Hornchurch boss Stimson is keen to build on strong form

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his side to continue performing in the manner they did in the last two matches but knows Horsham pose another tough test this weekend.

The Urchins will welcome Horsham to Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to make it three consecutive victories in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The boss is even hoping to be boosted by another player returning from injury.

“We may have one back again this weekend and we may have a new signing as well,” Stimson said.

“Horsham were a very good side last year. They have signed a couple of players this season, so we know that will be another tough one, like they all are at this level.

“If we get our performance levels up again like the last two games that will be good and we’ll see what the outcome will be. The boys are in good spirits, rightly so – two games and six points. But we move on now.”

Midfielder Matt Johnson will not feature as he departed the club earlier in the week after making 46 appearances, notching six goals and picking up 10 assists.

“Matt has been outstanding for us, he’s a great lad but it’s just the way I want the team to play now is maybe a different way to the way Matty plays,” added Stimson.

“We’ve had to move it around and to bring people in. We’ve got to move people out unfortunately, and we wish him all the best as he’s a good lad.”

Stimson is hoping his attacking players can continue their strong form in this encounter.

“Ellis (Brown) has been outstanding, his goals for a winger, and his assists are spot on,” he said.

“Chris (Dickson) had a slow start with a little injury. Sometimes people don’t realise that and expect too much, but he’s got his form back.

“Charlie (Ruff) – a few people would have gone ‘who’s he?’ – played at Wingate & Finchley and Potters Bar Town. That’s why we signed him.

“I’ve watched him for about three years, I thought it was time, we needed someone like that with that creativity.

“He’s come in and took well to the group. His performances have been really good as well.”

Hornchurch head into the weekend on the back of wins against Carhalton Athletic (4-0) and Cheshunt (3-0) and host Haringey Borough on Tuesday.