Hornchurch boss Stimson says side are moving in the right direction after Haringey win

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is confident his side are moving in the right direction after making it four games unbeaten in the league with a 3-1 win over Haringey Borough.

A brace from striker Chris Dickson and a late strike from Charlie Ruff secured the three points for Stimson’s men at Bridge Avenue.

That victory has moved them up to sixth in the Isthmian Premier League after nine games played but the boss refuses to look at the table just yet.

“You know what I’m like, I don’t look at it until probably 10 or 15 games in, but we’re going in the right direction,” Stimson admitted.

“Since the boy Charlie Ruff has come in and we’ve moved the midfield about with Joe Christou and Jordan Clark playing in there, we seem to have more legs and more creativity which is helping Chris (Dickson) up top.

“He’s put one in from two yards and the one was decent, so that’s all helping, and with the additions we’ve brought in I think that has raised the bar of some of the players who want to stay here and compete to get into the team.

“It’s a strong team, when you still think Sam Higgins, Ollie Muldoon, Louis Ramsay are not even involved so the signs are good but we have to keep working hard and enjoying it.”

The former Gillingham and Barnet manager was also pleased with the football that was played although he knows there is still room for improvement.

“It was another decent win, Haringey have started this year well again in the league, so we knew it was going to be tough game but full credit to the boys,” he said.

“There was some good football, if I’m being really picky I think in the first-half we gave a lot of the ball away in the final third, where we could have really opened them up and come in a lot more comfortable.

“Overall three points, three goals at home, and we carry on.”

They return to league action on Tuesday, November 73 when they travel away to Folkestone Invicta before then facing a trip to Bowers 7 Pitsea.