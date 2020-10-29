Hornchurch boss Stimson is ‘excited’ by selection crisis

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is getting very ‘excited’ about a potential selection crisis with so many options to choose from after adding the likes of Ollie Muldoon, Harry Gibbs and Liam Nash.

Not forgetting they have the likes of Louis Ramsay, Lewwis Spence, Sam Higgins and Alex Osborn who have been suffering with knocks or missing out in recent weeks.

Next up is an FA Trophy clash for the Urchins at league rivals Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday where the boss hopes to hand minutes to some of these.

“Harry, another good addition, he just hasn’t had any time yet because the centre-halves and the way we’re playing at the moment are doing their job,” Stimson said.

“Ollie and Harry plus the other lad, the boy Nash, we’re just waiting for clearance on him and when he comes in then it’s going to be exciting as there is some real talent on show.

“It’s one I can’t wait for, people say it’s going to give me a headache, but it’s a lovely headache to have as I love watching players in the final third create things and get me excited while I’m in the dug-out.”

Hornchurch have already got the likes of Chris Dickson, Charlie Ruff and Ellis Brown firing on all cyclinders so there is going to be plenty of competition.

“They understand and know when they come in, that it might take a game or two to get in, but when they get in they’ve got to keep the shirt,” added Stimson.

“All we can do is say to the players we want to go in a certain direction, jump on board with us, and come enjoy the ride.

“Especially with the crowd here at home, they get behind us and I think they enjoy watching the type of football that we’re playing.”

The winners of third qualifying round ties will bag £3,750 in prize money and put themselves in the hat for the next round, while the losers walk away with £1,000.

“It’s nice to have a break from the league, also it will give me an opportunity to play some players that haven’t played,” said Stimson. “Lewwis Spence come on and it’ll be good to get him some football as well as some of the other guys.

“We’ll put a strong team out as we want to progress as far as we can. Alex Osborn, Charlie Stimson, Louis Ramsay, it will be good to get them out there.

“We played Bowers in the FA Cup early on, but since then they’ve been on an unbelievable run. I know they haven’t played recently but it will be a test as they’ve got good players and on that astro-turf it can be an advantage.”