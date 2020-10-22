Boss Stimson lauds ‘outstanding’ Hornchurch in Carshalton and Cheshunt wins

George Purcell of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson dubbed his side’s back-to-back victories as ‘outstanding’ after they sealed emphatic wins over in-form rivals.

The Urchins sealed a 4-0 win over Carshalton Athletic thanks to a Chris Dickson brace, a goal from Charlie Ruff and an own goal.

And Stimson’s men then sealed a 3-0 victory over Cheshunt on Tuesday with goals from Dickson, Ruff, and George Purcell who reached a milestone with his 150th goal for the club.

“The second-half performance on Saturday against a very good Carshalton team, I think they were second in the league, was absolutely outstanding,” Stimson said.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to manage now for nearly 20 years and that second-half performance was probably up there in my top 10.

“There was some football that was played, that was just incredible, a pleasure to watch and I think Carshalton went home happy it was only four as it could have been eight to 10.

“The way we created the chances as well, I’ve managed some good sides, but it clicked with the boys on Saturday and even with the substitutes that came on.

“We then went to Cheshunt, who were joint top of the league, but again we had total control of the game and it probably didn’t help us when they went down to 10 men to be fair.

“To come away with another three points and again a few good goals wrapped up a good two games.”

The former Leyton Orient defender praised striker Purcell for his milestone and hopes he can now push on.

“It was good for him to get that, I think in the last eight or nine games he was here, I was in charge and he probably tried too hard instead of releasing the ball and getting caught,” added Stimson.

“He got his goal, which is a fantastic achievement for him, and I’m not sure it will ever be matched so he can take real pride in that.”

Stimson is also happy to have players returning from injury, adding: “Probably not the team I know, probably more the team I had available to pick, as obviously the games previous to that we had five, six or seven injuries. Now we only have four.

“We’re getting players back and that can only help the team.”