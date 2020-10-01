FA Cup tie like final to Stow claims Urchins boss Stimson

Joe Christou of Hornchurch and Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson knows the club’s FA Cup match against Walthamstow will be a challenge as the Essex Senior League side will see it as a cup final.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020 Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Urchins make the short trip to Wadham Lodge Stadium on Saturday for the second qualifying round tie as the clear favourites to progress, which is what the boss is expecting from his squad.

The winner of the tie will bag themselves £3,375 in prize money while the losers will still receive £1,125.

“First and foremost you want a home tie, if you don’t get a home draw then you want an away one against a side where you’ve got a good chance of getting a result, and that’s no disrespect to Walthamstow,” Stimson said.

“I know a few of the players that have played for me in the past and I know they’ll be up for it on Saturday.

“So if we give them too much time and space they will hurt us, but if we do it right we should have a great chance of getting through and that’s what we want to do.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s the FA Cup, big finances to be won, so we’ll put everything into it, but we know it will be a challenge as it’s a cup final to them and a great draw for them.”

Hornchurch head into the tie on the back of a frustrating week after they lost 1-0 to Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday before being held to a 1-1 draw at Margate on Tuesday.

“The Stortford game, they’re going to be up there, if you see their latest result they beat Enfield 4-1,” added Stimson.

“Unfortunately on Saturday their goalkeeper was man of the match. I think that tells you the story of the game really, as if it wasn’t for him on the day we could have won 4-1, but we didn’t although there is not much more we could have done.

“The boys created chances and did everything, but the goalkeeper was outstanding, and they went up the other end and scored a free header meaning we came away with nothing which is hard to take as we deserved at least a point.

“Travelling to Margate on a Tuesday night is not always easy, but everyone got there and after the first 20 minutes we totally controlled the game and scored a good goal through Joe Christou, and looked like we were go on to get the three points.

“Again another free header cost us which was disappointing and we only came away with a point, not the points tally we wanted, but performances and created chances I’ll take.”

Hornchurch host Wingate in the league on Tuesday.