Depleted Hornchurch eager to build on Trophy heroics

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch could be much depleted as they return to Isthmian League Premier Division action against Bognor Regis Town this weekend.

The Urchins will welcome the ninth-placed outfit to Bridge Avenue on Saturday on the back of their FA Trophy heroics against National League South outfir Oxford City in midweek to progress into the next round.

But they could go into the clash without the likes of Micky Parcell, Joe Christou, Ricky Hayles, Charlie Stimson, Nathan Cooper and Dan Uchechi unless they pull through fitness tests.

"The physio is going to be busy trying to patch us up some bodies to try getting us a team out for Bognor Regis on Saturday, who are absolutely flying in the league," said manager Mark Stimson.

"The one thing I can guarantee is the boys will give everything and that's all you can ask for."

The former Gillingham manager knows The Rocks will pose a real tough test for his men.

"We'll dust ourselves down as we face a tough one on Saturday as Bognor are well-known for being a good footballing side; they move the ball and keep the ball well," added Stimson.

"We've just got to make sure we're compact and get something from the game as the league for us is the most important one."

The boss did reveal all of the cup competitions have left them somewhat depleted, but that is to be expected with the extra amount of games.

Urchins, who were handed a home draw against Dulwich Hamlet in the next round of the Trophy on December 14, are also due to visit National League South side Chelmsford City in the Essex Senior Cup on Monday.

"It's a balancing act because you want to progress in everything," he said.

"But when you only have a certain amount of players in the squad and you start picking up some injuries and a backlog of fixtures it's difficult.

"Does it happen to every team? Most of them, not all, as some are not in all the cup competitions we're in, some have been knocked out.

"We're in the Trophy, off the top of my head there is only four or five teams from our league in that still.

"The boys should have confidence and belief to get a result against anyone in our league, it comes down to the chances you create, and can you take them without giving too many away.

"Fingers crossed the boys haven't run out of steam as that game, physically and emotionally takes a lot out of you, so it can be a big ask.

"Dominic Green who came on for 20 minutes, as soon as the penalties finished, he came up to me and said 'Gaffer can I go, I should have been at work half hour ago!'

"He has only just come back from injury but gone on to do a night shift, what condition will he be in? But that's part and parcel of the level we're at."