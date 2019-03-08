Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking for similar displays

Ryan Young of Potters Bar Town tackles Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his side to keep playing the way they have been all season ahead of a hectic week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch battles for the ball with Josh Hutchinson of Potters Bar Town during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019 Matt Johnson of Hornchurch battles for the ball with Josh Hutchinson of Potters Bar Town during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019

Urchins host Bishop's Stortford on Saturday at Bridge Avenue in the Ishtmian League Premier Division before also welcoming high-flying Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday.

Despite crashing out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat at Potters Bar Town last weekend, Stimson said: "I just want them to keep doing what they're doing, that's all I ask of them, they can't do any more as this season they've been absolutely spot on.

"We're going to have times where we go a game, two games or maybe even three games without a result, the most important thing is to not panic, relax and do what you can do.

"They're good enough, it's just a matter of them going out there and enjoying their football."

The boss knows they will be have to be wary of Stortford, especially striker Jamie Cureton who has scored goals throughout his career in the Football League.

"From their point of view, yes because they're probably going to be up there and I think they will be as well, as they have very good experience in their team right through the middle," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"Up top they've obviously got Jamie Cureton who is proven you can't take that away from him, he gets goals it's as simple as that, so we've got to be aware of that.

"Last year they beat us 1-0 at home, Cureton one chance and one goal, so we have to stop that and get our game going."

Stimson is also excited about coming up against Folkestone Invicta under the lights on Tuesday, adding: "I love this time of season as it's dark at 7pm, it's cold, it's wet and it's proper football.

"We go do a day's work, we've been coming home and it's lovely sunshine, now it's dark and it's a test of real character of players.

"Fingers crossed I've selected the right players to get us through this period."

Stimson also revealed he takes games in 10-game brackets and takes the league seriously after 20 games have been played.

"I look at things in 10 games. I have a tally in my head what I think we need to achieve, but I think that only matches up with the players you have available," he added.

"After 20 games the league really starts to take shape of who is going to be in the top eight, middle eight and the bottom four sort of thing."