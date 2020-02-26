Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased to see new attacking line up work well

Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was pleased to see new experiment with three up front pan out in their 2-0 win over Bishop's Stortford.

The Urchins boss made the decision to play Jamie Cureton, Chris Dickson, and Adam Cunnington all up front with energetic winger George Saunders unavailable for the clash.

Dickson and midfielder Matt Johnson both got on the score sheet to seal the three points for Hornchurch at the ProKit Stadium.

"It was something that we tried, George Saunders had picked up a slight injury in training on Thursday, so he wasn't available.

"We thought let's go for the win and with those three strikers on the pitch I think we had a good chance, it's just making sure they didn't get in each others way, as they all like to score goals.

"They played it really well to be honest, Chris Dickson scored, and the other two were a handful and unfortunate not to score.

"Norman the secretary said they had a combined age of over 100, I just thought how many goals have they scored that's all I'm interested in.

"It was good to see they worked well and it's something we might use again this season."

They were without a win In four league fixtures heading into the clash and the experienced boss was pleased to end that run.

"We had three games where we drew all three, looking back we should have won one or two of those, but we didn't then Saturday was a good all round performance.

"Conditions were difficult with the wind, but the boys adapted well to it, and in the end come away comfortable 2-0 winners so I was really pleased with the performance and to match it up with a nice three points."

They were also due to face East Thurrock United on Tuesday evening but the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the very last minute.

"It can be, we got there we were on the pitch ready, but you could see why they called it off as there was surface water and the goalmouth wasn't in the best conditions.

"Frustrating as we all made the trip but understandable that it was called off, so we get on with it, and go there later in the season."