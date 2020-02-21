Urchins boss Stimson eager to 'go for it' in final stretch

Manager Mark Stimson wants Hornchurch to 'go for it' as they face 12 cup finals in the push for honours in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch and James Richmond of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020 Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch and James Richmond of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Urchins are currently third as they head to Bishop's Stortford on Saturday and East Thurrock United on Tuesday.

They're eight points behind leaders Worthing and six points off second-placed Folkestone Invicta going into the final stretch of fixtures.

And Stimson said: "Let's go for it, if we can just tidy up in a few areas and when opportunities come, just take them and look forward to it.

"At the beginning of the season I would've took this all day long. There are some big teams around and below us, Leatherhead have put a little run together, East Thurrock were in National League South last year.

"A lot of people say they've lost players, but they have kept a few that were playing at that level last season, so it's going to be interesting and exciting.

"I'm just happy we're amongst it, so let's look forward."

The experienced boss knows every fixture from now on will be exciting especially the clashes against the teams around them in the table.

He said: "Without doubt, we're going to be playing a few teams around us, we've got Worthing at home, Carshalton Athletic at home, Bognor Regis away, East Thurrock away and at home.

"We've got some cup final-like games to be involved in and there is no better way to finish the season than when everything is excited. We're not sitting mid-table with nothing to play for and thankfully we're not like last year scratching for wins to survive.

"We've come on a lot and rightly so because of the players we've brought in and we thought they could probably do this if they all gelled. We've been disrupted along the way through injuries, but we're in the battle, so let's go for it."

Hornchurch have added Alex Osborn from National League South outfit Chelmsford City and Stimson said: "It has been frustrating for him as we actually took him five weeks ago, but he come with a slight injury.

"We've nursed him through it and now he's ready to train so hopefully he can maybe be involved on the weekend. I know Alex, I coached him at Dagenham & Redbridge, and he's very bright and very busy. Thankfully the club is backing us financially to give us the best chance possible."