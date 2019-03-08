Urchins boss Stimson pleased to see strikers take chances in FA Trophy win

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is pleased to see strike duo Charlie Stimson and Marvin Morgan take their chances in FA Trophy victory.

Stimson netted a brace while former Football League forward Morgan netted as well to help the Urchins seal a 3-1 victory over Berkhamsted in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

The pair have been lacking first-team action and on the bench predominantly so far this campaign but took their chance well.

"It's good, the boys have been patient, they've had to wait because other players in front of them have being doing so well," Stimson said.

"Saturday they took part and were both very good, so that's a good sign, as you always like to have three or four good strikers that can get goals to spread it around rather than relying on one person all the time.

"It was really pleasing that those two boys got the goals."

He did say the most important thing was to progress into the next round despite a potential banana skin clash with the outhern League Division One Central side.

"Berkhamsted were a team that come to us having not being beaten so far this season, so we knew it was going to be a test, although they're a level below us it's still an impressive record

"They got a little bit of luck to get their goal, but credit to the boys we stuck to our game plan, and we scored two goals in first-half with Charlie Stimson getting both of them.

"We then added a late one through Marvin Morgan who got his first one for the club, so that was nice as well, but to get the win and progress was the aim and we'll look forward to the next round when it comes around."

Hornchurch have been handed an away tie in the second qualifying round of the Trophy with a trip to Basildon United.

They will head to The Cousins Stadium to take on the Isthmian North outfit on Saturday, November, 9 and Stimson looks forward to it.

"It's a local game, we haven't got to travel too far, there is a few teams that have got to do some travelling which is not always the best.

"I've seen the last couple of results that Basildon have had, and they seem to score a fair few goals so it could be quite the entertaining game."