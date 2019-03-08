My record speaks for itself says Urchins boss Stimson

Mark Stimson celebrates winning the FA Trophy with Grays Athletic at Villa Park in 2005 after a penalty shoot-out against Hucknall Town (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Gavin Ellis

Record-holder Mark Stimson says it goes without saying that he will be taking the FA Trophy very seriously with Hornchurch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Stimson celebrates winning the FA Trophy with Grays Athletic in 2006 after beating Woking at West Ham's Upton Park ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Mark Stimson celebrates winning the FA Trophy with Grays Athletic in 2006 after beating Woking at West Ham's Upton Park ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Urchins welcome Southern League Division One Central outfit Berkhamsted to Bridge Avenue on Saturday for a first round qualifying round tie.

Stimson is one of the most accomplished Non-League managers left in the game having led three successive FA Trophy triumphs with Grays Athletic (twice) and Stevenage Borough.

And he is now determined to go on a run in the competition with Hornchurch.

"I think if you know my record in the Trophy, I don't need to say anything," the former Thurrock boss said.

Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019 Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

"I've set records in it, I won it three times on the trot as a manager, so it's a competition I rate very highly and love every minute of it.

"At the end of it, I've been very fortunate to win at Upton Park, Villa Park and the new Wembley Stadium.

"No one takes it more serious than me as it's my record."

Hornchurch will be naming a full-strength side as they battle against the league leaders of their respective division, although they will be without a few players due to injuries.

You may also want to watch:

"I will be trying to put out a full-strength side," said Stimson.

"Our captain Lewwis Spence is still missing, Nathan Cooper as well and Ronnie Winn had a knock on Tuesday.

"Apart from that, we'll be going full strength against a team that hasn't been beaten yet this season.

"Berkhamsted haven't lost one game, so that tells you enough about them, and we won't be taking them lightly.

"As I said I love the competition, it's fantastic, so we'll be going out to go as far as we can in it.

"I did win it as a Conference South manager, I don't think that's been done many times, although I don't think it's ever been done by an Isthmian Premier manager, so let's give it a go."

The winner of this weekend's tie will walk away with £2,450 in prize money, while the losers will still bag £800

"As a manager and a player it's about winning games, whatever comes with that is a plus," added Stimson.

"The players won't know too much about that to be honest, I never really got into that until I went to a meeting with the chairman at Stevenage at the Wembley, and he came out and said about the prize money and what the winners got. I couldn't believe it."