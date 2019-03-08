My record speaks for itself says Urchins boss Stimson
PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 October 2019
Gavin Ellis
Record-holder Mark Stimson says it goes without saying that he will be taking the FA Trophy very seriously with Hornchurch.
The Urchins welcome Southern League Division One Central outfit Berkhamsted to Bridge Avenue on Saturday for a first round qualifying round tie.
Stimson is one of the most accomplished Non-League managers left in the game having led three successive FA Trophy triumphs with Grays Athletic (twice) and Stevenage Borough.
And he is now determined to go on a run in the competition with Hornchurch.
"I think if you know my record in the Trophy, I don't need to say anything," the former Thurrock boss said.
"I've set records in it, I won it three times on the trot as a manager, so it's a competition I rate very highly and love every minute of it.
"At the end of it, I've been very fortunate to win at Upton Park, Villa Park and the new Wembley Stadium.
"No one takes it more serious than me as it's my record."
Hornchurch will be naming a full-strength side as they battle against the league leaders of their respective division, although they will be without a few players due to injuries.
"I will be trying to put out a full-strength side," said Stimson.
"Our captain Lewwis Spence is still missing, Nathan Cooper as well and Ronnie Winn had a knock on Tuesday.
"Apart from that, we'll be going full strength against a team that hasn't been beaten yet this season.
"Berkhamsted haven't lost one game, so that tells you enough about them, and we won't be taking them lightly.
"As I said I love the competition, it's fantastic, so we'll be going out to go as far as we can in it.
"I did win it as a Conference South manager, I don't think that's been done many times, although I don't think it's ever been done by an Isthmian Premier manager, so let's give it a go."
The winner of this weekend's tie will walk away with £2,450 in prize money, while the losers will still bag £800
"As a manager and a player it's about winning games, whatever comes with that is a plus," added Stimson.
"The players won't know too much about that to be honest, I never really got into that until I went to a meeting with the chairman at Stevenage at the Wembley, and he came out and said about the prize money and what the winners got. I couldn't believe it."