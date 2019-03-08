Hornchurch manager knows Bees will up for Trophy tie

Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson knows FA Trophy opponents Basildon United will up their game after appointing a new manager this week in Glen Kendall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019 Remi Sutton of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

The Urchins will make the trip to The Cousins Car Wash and Valeting Centre Stadium on Saturday for a second round qualifying tie which will be Kendall's first game in chargw of the Bees.

The former Clapton boss was appointed as the new head coach for the struggling Isthmian League North side, replacing manager John Sussex, who quit at the weekend.

"When a team does get a new manager, nine times out of 10, the players for some reason up their game," Stimson said. "I don't understand it because the old manager is probably the one that brought them to the club."

The former Gillingham boss revealed the new manager being appointed is not a concern of theirs and his own side will be going into the clash looking to progress in the prestigious non-league competition.

"We'll be going there and treating them with the same respect we do in every game and looking to progress," he added.

You may also want to watch:

"To do that we've got to play well and take those opportunities when they come round."

Stimson may hand starts to captain Lewwis Spence and a few other players who haven't had so many minutes of late after a midweek Essex Senior Cup victory over Brentwood Town which followed a league win over Potters Bar Town.

"We'll see how they react as Lewwis has been out quite a while and then we'll assess it all," said Stimson.

"We will be picking a team that is strong and wants to get through to the next round."

Stimson is one of the most accomplished non-league managers left in the game having led three successive FA Trophy triumphs with Grays Athletic (twice) and Stevenage Borough.

"It's a competition I love, I've had some really good memories and great times in it, so we won't be giving it up lightly," he added.

"Can we win it? That would be an amazing achievement because there are National League teams coming into it, but what we want to do is go as far as we can in it and there is an opportunity on Saturday."

The winners of the tie will bag £3,000 in prize money while the losers will also earn £1,000.