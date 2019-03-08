Search

Hornchurch announce pre-season fixtures including Orient clash

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 May 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch have announced their pre-season fixtures to prepare for the 2019/20 Bostik Premier Division season.

The Urchins will start off with an away match against Grays Athletic at Parkside Stadium on Saturday, July 6, before heading to Canvey Island the following weekend.

They will then welcome National League champions Leyton Orient to Bridge Avenue on Tuesday, July 16.

Mark Stimson's men host Chelmsford City on Saturday, July 20, before travelling away to Frenford the following week.

It will then be National League South outfit Billericay Town at home on Tuesday, July 30 and a trip to Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday, August 3, before wrapping up their fixtures on Tuesday, August 6.

Vice-chairman Colin McBride said: "Orient have said they will come down to us, so hopefully they've done the double by then, and their supporters will come out and watch them.

"I want to thank Martin Ling and Justin Edinburgh for coming down for that one."

