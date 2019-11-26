FA Trophy: Hornchurch 4 Oxford City 4 (aet, 4-1 on pens)

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch knocked National League South Oxford City out of the FA Trophy after a thrilling replay at Bridge Avenue on Tuesday.

Marvin Morgan (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Marvin Morgan (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The sides had battled to a 1-1 draw on Saturday and shared another eight goals before Urchins won a penalty shoot-out to earn a home tie with Dulwich Hamlet in the first round.

Lewwis Spence fired a first-minute shot just wide of the target, while Marvin Morgan cut in from the left and forced Craig King into a save.

Morgan then played George Saunders away on the left and he raced clear to put a dangerous ball into the box, with no teammate able to apply the finishing touch.

And Urchins had another good chance on 20 minutes when Morgan pulled the ball back from the right byline for Matt Johnson, who fired high over the crossbar.

Lewwis Spence (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Lewwis Spence (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Joe Christou had to be replaced by George Winn six minutes later due to injury and the hosts went close when Arthur Lee saw his free-kick dropped by King and scrambled behind for a corner, with Saunders seeing his delivery cleared off the line.

Elliot Benyon had Oxford's first notable sight of goal on 36 minutes, firing across Joe Wright and just wide, and then broke the deadlock just before the break when sweeping home Josh Ashby's free-kick.

Benyon then almost had a second on the stroke of half time when his first-time shot was tipped over by Wright and it proved an important save as the hosts levelled at the start of the second half.

The ball was played up to Morgan and he flicked it onto Chris Dickson, who moved the ball onto his left foot before curling past King to level.

Dickson sent another shot straight at King moments later, while good defending by George Winn denied Benyon after Oxford attacked on the right.

But Oxford regained the lead on 64 minutes when some neat play in the box gave Benyon a simple finish to claim his second goal of the night.

Urchins had penalty claims waved away when Dickson collided with King, who flapped at a corner from Saunders, who then dragged a shot wide on 70 minutes.

And Remi Sutton fired too high with only seven minutes left, before Spence squared matters with normal time drawing to a close as he headed home from a Saunders corner.

Urchins went close to a winner before the final whistle, as Dickson twisted and turned in the box but saw King save.

But they took the lead two minutes into extra time when Johnson's strong run set up a chance for Saunders, who drilled home from range.

Their joy was shortlived as Oxford went up the other end to win a free-kick and Ashby curled the ball past Wright to level matters almost immediately, but Morgan then made it 4-3 when a shot from Saunders was parried by King and the experienced striker tucked home the loose ball.

Wright made a couple of good saves before the end of the first period of extra time to preserve Hornchurch's lead, but Stefan Brown had Oxford back on terms three minutes into the second period to make it 4-4.

Neither side could find a winner in the remaining 12 minutes so it went to penalties, with Morgan netting Hornchurch's first and Wright saving from Oastler.

Johnson, Wiltshire and Jordan Clark converted the next three spot-kicks and, after Wright saved from Brown, Dickson hit the net to seal a memorable win.

Hornchurch: Wright, Christou (G Winn 26), Sutton, Lee, Clark, Johnson, Saunders (Dutton 103), Spence, Dickson, Morgan, R Winn (Green 82).

Unused subs: Hassan, Gleinster.