Isthmian League: Hornchurch 4 Enfield Town 0

Hornchurch produced a four-goal first-half display to ease to the Isthmian League Premier Division points at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Having slipped to defeat at Folkestone Invicta in midweek, Urchins saw Joe Wright punch a free-kick from Lyle Della-Verde clear on five minutes, before Chris Dickson's backheeled pass found Jordan Clark, who was denied by a good save from Nathan McDonald.

And Urchins took the lead on the quarter-four mark when the ball was played into the box and headed on by Adam Cunnington for Dickson to volley home.

Wright made a comfortable save from Town captain Marc Weatherstone's header from a Della-Verde free-kick on 22 minutes, with Sam Youngs firingvvoer from a narrow angle soon after.

And Urchins doubled their lead on 26 minutes when a long throw-in from Matt Johnson found Cunnington, who guided his header past McDonald.

It was 3-0 on 31 minutes when a marauding run by Mickey Parcell saw him swap passes with George Saunders and then fire into the top corner of the net.

And Urchins added their fourth just four minutes later - making it three goals in nine minutes - as Saunders produced a run and pass to Clark, who finished well.

Nathan Cooper did well to get back and thwart Youngs, as he looked to latch onto a ball over the top, with the ball shepherded back to Wright.

And Dickson had a shot saved by McDonald, before a deflected Enfield effort was pounced on by Wright at the other end.

Lewwis Spence saw a shot fly just wide during stoppage time, but Urchins went back to their dressing room four goals to the good after a superb opening 45 minutes.

Della-Verde fired wide from distance five minutes after the restart, but Saunders then saw a free-kick blocked by Enfield's defensive wall, as well as a second effort rebuffed by the visitors.

Clark picked out Cunnington just before the hour mark, but he was denied by McDonald, and a fine move then saw Clark round the keeper but fire just wide.

Remi Sutton made way for George Winn in the first Hornchurch change, with Charlie Stimson replacing Cunnington soon after.

But Enfield's Shaun Okojie headed wide from a Youngs corner and Della-Verde then shot wide for the visitors as they continued to look for a consolation.

Wright saved well from Okojie, before Spence was booked and Parcell blocked an Enfield drive from a corner, with Winn clearing a second set-piece.

But Sonny Dutton had a chance for Urchins seven minutes from time, which McDonald saved, before Parcell closed down a shot at the far post from Alfred Bawling and Okojie headed a late chance over.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton (G Winn 66), Lee, Cooper, Johnson, Saunders (Dutton 81), Spence, Dickson, Clark, Cunnington (Stimson 72).

Unused subs: Uchechi, Hassan.

Attendance: 365.