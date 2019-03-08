Isthmian League: Hornchurch 4 Bishop's Stortford 0

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch scores the opening goal and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Matt Johnson and Chris Dickson netted in each half to help Hornchurch to a comfortable win at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Urchins returned to Isthmian League Premier Division action after a disappointing FA Cup exit at Potters Bar a week earlier and saw Dickson and Joe Christou have early efforts.

Joe Wright was called into action to deny Shomari Barnwell at the other end, before George Saunders saw a free-kick deflected over and Johnson was too high with his effort from the resultant set-piece.

The visitors went close to breaking the deadlock on 29 minutes when a ball over the top found veteran striker Jamie Cureton, whose chip flicked off the crossbar.

And Urchins opened the scoring two minutes later when Lewwis Spence curled in a cross, which fell to Johnson at the far post for a neat finish.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his second goal during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Dickson had an effort blocked soon after, while Olly Miles cut inside and fired a left-footed shot wide for Stortford.

Frederick Burbridge kept out a first-time shot from Spence, before former Leyton Orient and Dagenham & Redbridge striker Cureton headed Barnwells' flick-on straight at Wright.

And Hornchurch doubled their advantage just before the break when a ball over the top found Dickson, who lobbed a defender and then volleyed past Burbridge.

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch scores his second goal and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

A third goal arrived before the hour mark when Johnson beat the offside trap and saw a shot parried by Burbridge, into the path of Dickson who tapped home.

And Burbridge produced a good save to push away Daniel Uchechi's drive, before Mickey Parcell denied Miles a free header from Cureton's cross.

Ryan Henshaw headed wide from an inswinging corner midway through the second half but Hornchurch had the final say, after Uchechi had shot against a post, when Uchechi and Saunders combined to set up Johnson to sidefoot home his second and the home side's fourth goal of the game.

The win keeps Mark Stimson's men in second place ahead of Tuesday night's home fixture against leaders Folkestone Invicta.

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch scores his second goal and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Cooper, Lee, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence (R Winn 64), Christou (Clark 64), Dickson (Sutton 76), Uchechi. Unused subs: Goode, G Winn.

Attendance: 315.