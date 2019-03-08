Isthmian League: Hornchurch 3 Potters Bar 1

Hornchurch avenged their FA Cup exit against the Scholars to take all three points at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Urchins had bowed out of the prestigious competition when the sides met at the Pakex Stadium earlier in the season, but redressed the balance back on home soil.

George Craddock had an early shot for the visitors saved by Joe Wright on two minutes, before Daniel Uchechi sent Marvin Morgan through, only for a bad first touch to allow Bar to clear.

Urchins conceded a penalty on 18 minutes, though, and Joshua Hutchinson converted from the spot to put Bar ahead.

Hornchurch were back on level terms on 26 minutes, though, as a cross from Matt Johnson was missed by a defender and Charlie Stimson fired under R'avan Constable.

The hosts went close to taking the lead on 32 minutes when Morgan laid the ball off to Stimson, who fired against the crossbar, and Constable tipped over Morgan's shot.

Constable produced another fingertip save to keep out Mickey Parcell three minutes before half time, after Morgan and Stimson combined on the left, and Johnson headed over from the resultant Saunders' corner.

Urchins were inches away again just before the break when Saunders crossed and Jordan Clark saw his header pushed out by Constable, who also saved from Saunders.

James Budden's foul on Stimson earned him a yellow card two minutes into the second half, with Constable saving from the Saunders free-kick and also keeping out Parcell's follow-up.

Bar rallied to win a couple of corners, but then saw Keagan Cole booked and Saunders fire wide for the home side.

And Hornchurch took the lead on 64 minutes when a quick break on the right saw Stimson lay the ball off to Saunders, who crossed for Morgan to round the keeper and tuck the ball home.

Hutchinson dragged a good chance wide for Bar, before Urchins went 3-1 up on 71 minutes as Saunders crossed for Uchechi to convert at the far post.

Chris Dickson replaced Morgan soon after, while Stimson made way for Ronnie Winn in the closing stages.

Bar replaced Imedd Kartita and Ryan Young with George Nicholas and Bradley Sach respectively, but it made little difference in the final outcome as defeat left them in 13th place and Urchins moved back to up third.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Lee, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Clark, Stimson (R Winn 85), Morgan (Dickson 74), Uchechi.

Unused subs: Richeford, Hassan, G Winn.

Potters Bar: Constable, Budden, Lomas, Cole, Humphrey (Powell 52) Quarrington-Carter, Ward-Cochrane, Craddock, Hutchinson, Kartita (Nicholas 72), Young (Sach 81).

Unused subs: Ehui, Gogo.

Attendance: 219.