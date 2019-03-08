Isthmian League: Hornchurch 3 Kingstonian 0

Ronnie Winn (R) of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch eased to the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division points at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch with a shot on goal during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019 Chris Dickson of Hornchurch with a shot on goal during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

Only seven minutes had been played when a Rob Tolfrey clearance cannoned off a defender and fell to Chris Dickson, who netted at the second attempt.

Dickson cut inside from Daniel Uchechi's pass to fire over soon after, but Urchins doubled their advantage on the quarter-hour mark when the pair combined and Joe Christou arrived with perfect timing to sidefoot home.

Louie Theophanous dragged a shot wide for the visitors midway through the half, before the two sides took a drinks break.

And Ks saw a free-kick, awarded for a foul on Youssef Bamba, by Fabio Saraiva fly straight at Joseph Osaghae, before Mickey Parcell fired over at the other end and George Saunders had another effort deflected wide.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019 Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

Rickie Hayles produced a great tackle to deny Theophanous, before Christou joined George Winn in the book, subsequently followed by Kingstonian's Jerry Puemo and Ronnie Winn as Urchins took their two-goal lead into half-time.

You may also want to watch:

Ghassimu Sow tested Osaghae from 20 yards after the restart, but Christou then sent Dickson through at the other end and his first-time shot flew just past the post.

Tolfrey held onto a shot from Saunders, while Theophanous was off-target for Ks on the hour mark before Urchins grabbed their third goal on 67 minutes.

Joe Christou (R) of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019 Joe Christou (R) of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

The ball was played in to Uchechi and he laid it off to Dickson, who squared for Ronnie Winn to fire home.

Mitchell Dickenson produced a superb block to deny Theophanous, while Christou volleyed just wide from a Saunders cross on 78 minutes.

And that was as close as either side got to adding to the scoreline in the final stages as Urchins banked the points in some comfort ahead of their Bank Holiday Monday trip to Brightlingsea Regent.

Hornchurch: Osaghae, Parcell, G Winn, Christou (Goode 82), Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, R Winn (Edwards 80), Dickenson, Dickson (Akindayini 86), Uchechi.

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019 Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

Unused subs: Stimson, Dutton.