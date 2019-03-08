Friendly: Hornchurch 3 Hullbridge Sports 1

Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch in pre-season action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch completed their pre-season programme with a 3-1 home win over Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday night.

The Urchins took the lead on 27 minutes when Charlie Stimson created space in the box and saw a shot saved, with Mickey Parcell netting the rebound from a tight angle.

Boss Mark Stimson made five changes during the break and saw his side double their advantage on the hour mark through substitute Daniel Uchechi.

A further six changes followed for the home side, but Hullbridge hit back from the penalty spot with 12 minutes remaining through Ollie Sotoyinbo.

Hornchurch had the last word on 87 minutes, though, when some good play on the right led to a cross which was finished off by James Goode.

Urchins start their new BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division season with a trip to Merstham on Saturday, before hosting Margate at Bridge Avenue on Tuesday (August 13).