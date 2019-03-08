Search

Friendly: Hornchurch 3 Hullbridge Sports 1

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 August 2019

Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch in pre-season action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch in pre-season action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch completed their pre-season programme with a 3-1 home win over Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday night.

The Urchins took the lead on 27 minutes when Charlie Stimson created space in the box and saw a shot saved, with Mickey Parcell netting the rebound from a tight angle.

Boss Mark Stimson made five changes during the break and saw his side double their advantage on the hour mark through substitute Daniel Uchechi.

A further six changes followed for the home side, but Hullbridge hit back from the penalty spot with 12 minutes remaining through Ollie Sotoyinbo.

Hornchurch had the last word on 87 minutes, though, when some good play on the right led to a cross which was finished off by James Goode.

Urchins start their new BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division season with a trip to Merstham on Saturday, before hosting Margate at Bridge Avenue on Tuesday (August 13).

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Health centre at former St George’s Hospital site in Hornchurch set for £17million government funding boost

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for ‘unneighbourly’ bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

Dunmow Drive, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Hornchurch gambling addict who funnelled £2.9million into his own accounts using fictional contractor payments

Ben Wiley, aged 29, of Harrow Close, was jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, August 5, after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position and money laundering. Picture: City of London Police

How many babies were born in your borough last year? ONS releases official borough-by-borough birth rate statistics

File photo dated 23/01/16 of a baby holding the finger of its mother, as new figures show that the average age of first time mothers is at its highest on record.

