Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 3 Harlow Town 0

Kenzer Lee of Hornchurch wins a header

Hornchurch ran out comfortable winners over Harlow Town in their last home match of the Bostik Premier season on Bank Holiday Monday.

Kenzer Lee scored twice for Urchins, with Sean Marks also on target for Mark Stimson's men, who end their campaign with a trip to Lewes.

The visitors enjoyed some good early possession, without troubling Callum Chafer in the Hornchurch goal, while George Saunders and Lewwis Spence were off-target at the other end with a header and volley respectively.

Saunders sent a 25-yard effort straight at Joshua Bexon on 15 minutes, before George Purcell cut in from the right but fired too high.

Purcell then played the ball out wide to Ronnie Winn, who controlled well and slipped it under Bexon, only for Taylor Hastings to clear off the line.

A long throw into the Hornchurch box on 34 minutes was cleared to Thomas Hitchcock, whose shot was scooped over Chafer's crossbar.

And Harlow had a good chance to open the scoring seven minutes before the break when a free-kick was sent into the box and fell for Hitchcock, but he dragged his effort wide.

And Urchins made them pay on 42 minutes as Saunders won a corner, which Purcell floated into the box for Lee to score with a bullet header.

Purcell went close to doubling the advantage at the end of the first half, directing a cross from Saunders after a superb run just wide.

Matthew Foy blasted an early chance over the bar for Harlow soon after the restart, then forced Chafer into a good save from a narrow angle just before the hour mark.

But Purcell's cross was headed over his own bar by Hastings, before the hosts went 2-0 up on 61 minutes as Saunders swung in a corner and Sean Marks headed goalwards for Lee to turn the ball home for his second goal of the afternoon.

And a third goal arrived three minutes later as Ronnie Winn won the ball in midfield and found Purcell, who crossed for Marks to sidefoot home.

A scuffed clearance by Bexon fell to Spence some 40 yards out, but his lob went just wide, before Purcell took a pass from Saunders and fired just over.

Joe Christou was booked, before Saunders made way for young Sonny Dutton with 11 minutes remaining.

And there was a late run out for Jack Glenister in place of Christou as Urchins eased to the points.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Clark, Sutton, G Winn, Lee, Christou (Glenister 86), Saunders (Dutton 79), Spence, Marks, Purcell, R Winn. Unused subs: Stimson, Wilson.

Attendance: 269.