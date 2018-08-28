Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 3 Corinthian Casuals 0

George Purcell scored twice for Hornchurch in their latest win

Hornchurch claimed three important points in their quest to pull clear of the Bostik Premier relegation zone at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

And George Purcell struck twice as Urchins moved up to 16th place, five points above the bottom three, ahead of their Essex Senior Cup semi-final at Chelmsford on Monday.

Jay Porter produced a good overlapping run early on to win a corner for the home side, but the visitors cleared the subsequent set-piece from Taylor Miles.

The visitors replied on nine minutes as Cosklin Ekim floated in a free-kick which fell for Gabriel Odunaike, whose shot was well blocked by Alex Bentley.

But Ronnie Winn sent a good effort just wide of the post for Urchins and then earned a free-kick midway through the half when a good run was halted illegally.

George Purcell fired the free-kick into the wall and Porter sent a shot wide on the half-hour mark, before Mu Mann fired over for Casuals.

Callum Chafer saved a free-kick from Ekim on 34 minutes before the best chance of all saw Chafer’s goal kick flicked on by Sean Marks for Purcell, whose lob was saved by visiting keeper Danny Bracken.

The ball was then sent in from the left and George Saunders volleyed over, but the deadlock was broken on the stroke of half time when Saunders curled a shot beyond Bracken and into the top corner.

Purcell fired a free-kick over four minutes after the restart, with George Winn shown a yellow card soon after to join Jordan Clark in the referee’s notebook.

Joe Christou came on for Clark shortly before the hour as Mark Stimson made his first change of the game, with the hosts having to scramble the ball clear as the visitors enjoyed a spell of pressure.

Lewwis Spence replaced Miles midway through the half after Maan had fired a chance over for Casuals and Urchins doubled their advantage soon after as all-time leading goalscorer Purcell steered home a cross from Saunders.

Reece Hannigan volleyed into the side netting from substitute Josh Uzun’s deep cross on 80 minutes as Casuals looked to salvage something from the game.

And Chafer had to push a shot on the turn from Jordan Clarke behind for a corner, before Purcell made it 3-0 as he ran on to a through ball, cut inside and fired home.

Spence had a speculative shot saved, before Christou was booked and Marks made way for Charlie Stimson in the closing minutes.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Porter, G Winn, Wilson, Clark (Christou 57), Saunders, Miles (Spence 65), Marks (Stimson 87), Purcell, R Winn. Unused subs: Lee, Dutton.

Attendance: 225.