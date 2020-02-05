Isthmian League: Hornchurch 3 Cheshunt 0

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch took all three points in a one-sided Isthmian League Premier Division tie at Bridge Avenue on Tuesday.

The Urchins picked up where they had left off following their impressive 4-0 home win against Enfield Town on Saturday, and dominated possession throughout the opening period.

Chris Dickson forced an early save from Ambers keeper Harry Girling, and just moments later a mix-up in the Cheshunt defence saw Hornchurch's number 10 go round the goalie but drag his shot agonisingly wide of the far post.

After a quarter of an hour Hornchurch's pressure finally paid off, with Cheshunt's centre backs failing to clear a Daniel Uchechi free-kick into the box which Dickson fired home.

And the Urchins added their second just before the half-hour mark, with striker Adam Cunnington taking down a high-bouncing ball with an accomplished first touch, cutting inside his defender and curling an excellent shot into the bottom left corner.

Hornchurch almost played themselves into trouble as half time approached, when a misplaced back pass to keeper Joe Wright was intercepted by Ambers striker Reece Beckles-Richards, but Wright was able to make the save.

Early in the second half Hornchurch made it three as George Saunders swung in an inch-perfect cross and Cunnington got his second of the evening.

And he was handed the perfect chance to bag his hat-trick less than 10 minutes later when he was bundled over in the box by Cheshunt's Sean Cronin and a penalty was given.

There was applause from the Hornchurch faithful as Dickson made a point of offering Cunnington the ball to take the spot-kick, but that applause soon faded when the striker blazed his effort high over the bar.

The match ball was not to be Cunnington's as both he and Dickson were substituted shortly afterwards, making way for Charlie Stimson and Hornchurch's latest signing Jamie Cureton.

The veteran striker, 44, had joined the Urchins just hours earlier, having signed for the Bridge Avenue club hours after leaving Bishop's Stortford, where he had been player-manager.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge and Leyton Orient striker Cureton has something of a reputation for scoring on debuts, but despite looking lively and making plenty of off-the-ball runs, no more goals came.

The last 20 minutes saw Cheshunt dominate the ball and carve out a few opportunities of their own, but the Ambers rarely troubled Wright in goal as Urchins climbed up to third place ahead of Saturday's trip to Potters Bar Town.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Lee, Cooper, Johnson, Saunders (Dutton 89), Clark, DIckson (Cureton 67), Uchechi, Cunnington (Stimson 67). Unused subs: Shelvey-Negus, G Winn.

Attendance: 211.