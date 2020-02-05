Search

Advanced search

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 3 Cheshunt 0

PUBLISHED: 07:13 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:13 05 February 2020

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch took all three points in a one-sided Isthmian League Premier Division tie at Bridge Avenue on Tuesday.

The Urchins picked up where they had left off following their impressive 4-0 home win against Enfield Town on Saturday, and dominated possession throughout the opening period.

Chris Dickson forced an early save from Ambers keeper Harry Girling, and just moments later a mix-up in the Cheshunt defence saw Hornchurch's number 10 go round the goalie but drag his shot agonisingly wide of the far post.

After a quarter of an hour Hornchurch's pressure finally paid off, with Cheshunt's centre backs failing to clear a Daniel Uchechi free-kick into the box which Dickson fired home.

And the Urchins added their second just before the half-hour mark, with striker Adam Cunnington taking down a high-bouncing ball with an accomplished first touch, cutting inside his defender and curling an excellent shot into the bottom left corner.

Hornchurch almost played themselves into trouble as half time approached, when a misplaced back pass to keeper Joe Wright was intercepted by Ambers striker Reece Beckles-Richards, but Wright was able to make the save.

Early in the second half Hornchurch made it three as George Saunders swung in an inch-perfect cross and Cunnington got his second of the evening.

You may also want to watch:

And he was handed the perfect chance to bag his hat-trick less than 10 minutes later when he was bundled over in the box by Cheshunt's Sean Cronin and a penalty was given.

There was applause from the Hornchurch faithful as Dickson made a point of offering Cunnington the ball to take the spot-kick, but that applause soon faded when the striker blazed his effort high over the bar.

The match ball was not to be Cunnington's as both he and Dickson were substituted shortly afterwards, making way for Charlie Stimson and Hornchurch's latest signing Jamie Cureton.

The veteran striker, 44, had joined the Urchins just hours earlier, having signed for the Bridge Avenue club hours after leaving Bishop's Stortford, where he had been player-manager.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge and Leyton Orient striker Cureton has something of a reputation for scoring on debuts, but despite looking lively and making plenty of off-the-ball runs, no more goals came.

The last 20 minutes saw Cheshunt dominate the ball and carve out a few opportunities of their own, but the Ambers rarely troubled Wright in goal as Urchins climbed up to third place ahead of Saturday's trip to Potters Bar Town.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Lee, Cooper, Johnson, Saunders (Dutton 89), Clark, DIckson (Cureton 67), Uchechi, Cunnington (Stimson 67). Unused subs: Shelvey-Negus, G Winn.

Attendance: 211.

Most Read

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart ‘disses’ borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Boots looking to turn former Hornchurch Starbucks into Opticians and Hearingcare centre under plans submitted to Havering Council

The former Starbucks in High Street, Hornchurch has stood empty since October 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart ‘disses’ borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Boots looking to turn former Hornchurch Starbucks into Opticians and Hearingcare centre under plans submitted to Havering Council

The former Starbucks in High Street, Hornchurch has stood empty since October 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 3 Cheshunt 0

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

‘Murder and criminal exploitation’: Council report shows sharp rise in children being referred to emergency social services across east London

A stock photograph of a child silhouette. Picture: PA

Hornchurch sign experienced striker Cureton from Bishop’s Stortford

Jamie Cureton of Bishops Stortford and Arthur Lee of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Havering Council rejects plans for 98 homes on Cranham green belt land

Satelite image of the land south to Kerry Drive in Cranham. An outline planning application has been submitted to build 98 homes on the green belt land. Picture: Google Maps

Boots looking to turn former Hornchurch Starbucks into Opticians and Hearingcare centre under plans submitted to Havering Council

The former Starbucks in High Street, Hornchurch has stood empty since October 2018. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24