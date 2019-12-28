Search

Advanced search

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 3 Brightlingsea Regent 0

PUBLISHED: 17:10 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 28 December 2019

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch ended 2019 on a winning note at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Having lost 1-0 when the two sides met on the Essex coast earlier in the season, Urchins saw Chris Dickson volley over with only two minutes played and Lewwis Spence fire over soon after.

Regent's Morisi Gelashvili received an early booking for preventing a quick Hornchurch free-kick, then fired over when a corner from Romario Dunne was cleared to him on 11 minutes.

But Urchins took the lead on the quarter-hour mark through Rickie Hayles, who headed in a George Saunders free-kick at the far post after Dickson was fouled by Finn O'Reilly.

Some neat build-up play from Mark Stimson's men ended with Saunders flashing a shot wide on 18 minutes and Dickson had an effort ruled out for offside after a superb cross from Jordan Clark midway through the half.

Spence and Cooper were booked in quick succession for the home side, but Spence then saw a well-struck shot saved by Charlie Turner and a subsequent corner headed onto the crossbar by Dickson.

Hayles had his name taken four minutes before the break, but the hosts were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Gelashvili handled in the box.

And Dickson stepped up to convert from the spot, firing low into the corner to double the advantage for Urchins at the midway mark.

You may also want to watch:

Dunne sent an early header wide after the restart for Regent, while a long throw-in from Matt Johnson was flicked on by Clark and saved by Turner, before Urchins won a string of corners and Cooper headed wide.

Clark headed just wide from a Saunders cross on 63 minutes, while Turner pushed Dickson's shot wide for a corner.

And Urchins went 3-0 up on 66 minutes as the corner was cleared only as far as Cooper and he fired home.

Spence saw a great strike well saved by Turner seven minutes later, as Urchins looked to add to their tally, then fired another attempt just wide on 76 minutes.

Hornchurch were reduced to 10 men, though, when Cooper was dismissed for a second bookable offence after conceding a penalty, before Joe Wright's full length dive kept out George Bugg's spot-kick.

And the win leaves Hornchurch sitting in fourth place heading into 2020, with a home match against Horsham up next on January 4.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, R Winn (Uchechi 77), Lee (G Winn 46), Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Dickson (Morgan 87), Clark, Cooper.

Unused subs: Stimson, Hassan.

Attendance: 354.

Most Read

Heavy rainfall causes sewers to flood in Romford

Heavy rainfall caused a sewer to flood in Brooklands Walk, Romford. Picture: Havering Council

Worst Havering streets for shoplifting are revealed as police drop crime reports

Police have been called to the Gallows Corner Retail Park dozens of times in the past two years. Picture: Google Streetview

Cosy Hop Inn micro pub opens in Hornchurch

The Hornchurch Hopp Inn Micro Pub opened on Saturday, December 21. Picture: April Roach

Jailed: Prolific fraudster posed as Macmillan cancer support and Haven Hospice volunteer

John Peters has been jailed for 12 weeks after he was caught posing as a Havens House volunteer. Picture: Met Police

In pictures: Flooding in Dovers Corner

Colin Sycamore used his drone to capture scenes of flooding in Dovers Corner, Rainham. Picture: Colin Sycamore

Most Read

Heavy rainfall causes sewers to flood in Romford

Heavy rainfall caused a sewer to flood in Brooklands Walk, Romford. Picture: Havering Council

Worst Havering streets for shoplifting are revealed as police drop crime reports

Police have been called to the Gallows Corner Retail Park dozens of times in the past two years. Picture: Google Streetview

Cosy Hop Inn micro pub opens in Hornchurch

The Hornchurch Hopp Inn Micro Pub opened on Saturday, December 21. Picture: April Roach

Jailed: Prolific fraudster posed as Macmillan cancer support and Haven Hospice volunteer

John Peters has been jailed for 12 weeks after he was caught posing as a Havens House volunteer. Picture: Met Police

In pictures: Flooding in Dovers Corner

Colin Sycamore used his drone to capture scenes of flooding in Dovers Corner, Rainham. Picture: Colin Sycamore

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 3 Brightlingsea Regent 0

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Isthmian League: Aveley 6 Romford 0

Shad Ngandu of Aveley scores the first goal during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

National League: Bromley 3 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Josh Rees of Bromley and Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

New service to relieve loneliness coming to Barking and Dagenham and Havering

Independent Age is launching a new programme to help older people tackle loneliness in Barking and Dagenham and Havering. Picture: Independent Age.

Daggers blog: How much longer?

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists