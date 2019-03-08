FA Trophy: Hornchurch 3 Berkhamsted 1

Charlie Stimson's first-half brace helped Hornchurch come from behind to book their place in the next round of the Buildbase FA Trophy at Bridge Avenue.

Urchins boss Mark Stimson has won the competition three times, with Grays (twice) and Stevenage, but saw his current club concede the first goal of their first qualifying round tie.

Son Charlie turned things around, though, and a last-gasp third goal capped a decent day for the Isthmian League Premier Division outfit.

Joe Wright saved comfortably from Saul Williams after only htree minutes, before Joe Christou turned a long ball from the right back across goal only to see Ryan Kinnane clear.

The visitors took the lead on 12 minutes, though, when a cross from the right was cleared onto the crossbar by Arthur Lee and Josh Chamberlain followed up to score.

Hornchurch rallied and George Saunders saw a shot deflected behind for a corner, before Remi Sutton and Lee had to clear corners at the other end.

Urchins countered from a Berkhamsted set-piece and Chris Dickson found Saunders, but he shot just wide.

The home side were back on level terms on 21 minutes, when Dickson found Charlie Stimson, who cut inside and curled a shot around Xavi Comas-Leon and into the net.

And Urchins took the lead just past the half-hour mark when a Saunders cross squirmed under the body of Comas-Leon and Stimson tapped home his second.

Saunders had a shot parried by Comas-Leon, before Dickson cut in from the left and fired into the side netting, then saw an acrobatic effort from Matt Johnson's cross fly wide of the mark.

But Jonathan Lacey fired a good chance wide for the visitors after the restart, while good defending by Rickie Hayles denied Lewis Toomey before Stimson sent a lob drifting wide at the other end.

Substitute Dominic Green saw a deflected shot saved by Comas-Leon midway through the half, while Dickson was off target before making way for Marvin Morgan, who was booked soon after coming on.

Wright tipped a shot from Lacey over the crossbar on 77 minutes, with Urchins forced to defend in the closing stages as the visitors poured forward to try and get back on terms.

But the hosts went close in the last minute of normal time when Green's teasing ball was just beyond the reach of Stimson, as he looked to complete a hat-trick.

Wright produced another fingertip save from a corner, after some great defending by Sutton, while Mickey Parcell was shown a yellow card.

And Urchins sealed their win with a third goal late in stoppage time when they broke upfield following a Berkhamstead free-kick and Morgan tapped into an empty net.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Lee, Hayles (Clark 75), Johnson, Saunders, Christou, Stimson, Dickson (Morgan 70), Uchechi (Green 59).

Unused subs: Ndi, Dutton, G Winn.

Attendance: 133.