Isthmian League: Hornchurch 2 Merstham 2

Calvin Ekpiteta of Merstham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Micky Parcell's injury-time own goal denied Urchins all three Premier Division points at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

George Saunders of Hornchurch (out of shot) scores the first goal for his team from a corner during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020 George Saunders of Hornchurch (out of shot) scores the first goal for his team from a corner during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Arthur Lee looked to have earned the home side victory moments later, after seeing a George Saunders goal cancelled out by Calvin Ekpiteta.

But having lost at Potters Bar a week earlier and drawn at Lewes in midweek, Mark Stimson's men suffered more frustration as Merstham snatched a point at the death.

The visitors had the first chance of note on four minutes as Ayoola forced Joe Wright into a good save.

But Urchins went close moments later as Jamie Cureton laid the ball off to Lewwis Spence, whose volley flashed just wide of the post.

George Saunders of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020 George Saunders of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Saunders forced a good save from Matte Pierson when the ball broke on the edge of the box, but the hosts opened the scoring on 12 minutes when Saunders saw his corner go straight in at the near post.

It was nearly 2-0 on the quarter-hour mark as Cureton sent a curling effort off the post, with Jordan Clark's follow-up effort blocked.

But Wright had to get down at his near post to save a shot from Andrew Herring before Pierson saved Clark's volley after good work between Micky Parcell and Saunders.

Ekpiteta tried his luck from distance but fired high over the bar on 35 minutes, with Hornchurch seeing a Saunders free-kick saved by Pierson in first-half stoppage time.

Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch and James Richmond of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020 Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch and James Richmond of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Cureton got a sight of goal three minutes after the restart after a ball over the top, but curled the ball just wide before Parcell's run and cross set up Adam Cunnington, who scooped his effort over.

Ayoola then had a shot pushed wide by Wright on 54 minutes, before a Saunders free-kick was cleared to Clark, who fired over.

Wright held onto a looping shot from Jacquart midway through the half, but Merstham were back on level terms on 67 minutes as a ball over the top send Ekpiteta sprinting clear to score.

Urchins looked to have won it when Lee headed home from a Saunders cross early on in the five scheduled minutes of stoppage time, but Parcell then turned the ball into his own net when the ball was crossed in from the right.

Joe Wright of Hornchurch tangles with James Richmond of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020 Joe Wright of Hornchurch tangles with James Richmond of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Lee, Cooper, Christou, Saunders, Spence (Dickson 87), Cureton (Stimson 74), Clark, Cunnington.

Unused subs: Uchechi, Dutton, G Winn.

Attendance: 297.

Joe Christou of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020 Joe Christou of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and James O'Halloran of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020 Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and James O'Halloran of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and O'Shane Stewart of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020 Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and O'Shane Stewart of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

