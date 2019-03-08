Search

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 2 Margate 2

PUBLISHED: 07:57 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 14 August 2019

Noel Leighton of Margate and Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Noel Leighton of Margate and Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019



Lewwis Spence netted six minutes from time to help Hornchurch bank a point at Bridge Avenue on Tuesday.

George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Urchins looked to be heading towards defeat in their first home fixture of the new season, following an opening-day win at Merstham, but Spence tucked the ball home from a long throw-in to ensure honours finished even.

Chris Dickson fired the first chance of the night wide in a quiet opening spell, with Jordan Clark heading over a corner from George Saunders on 14 minutes.

Joe Christou had a shot well saved by Jonathan Miles, before having his name taken for a foul on former Urchin Jay Porter, and Spence fired over from Matt Johnson's long throw.

Joe Wright saved a glancing header from Gate captain Ben Swift on 24 minutes but was beaten soon after by Kadell Daniel's curling free-kick.

Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Kudus Oyenuga was denied a second by the feet of Wright, after breaking clear, and the hosts were back on level terms on 33 minutes as Daniel Uchechi slipped the ball through to Dickson, to lob Miles.

Oyenuga curled another effort over and Clark cleared off the line as he looked to pounce moments later.

Mickey Parcell fired into the side netting after cutting in from the right before the break but Urchins had a let-off seven minutes into the second half as Wright produced a superb save from Noel Leighton and Daniel Johnson headed against a post from the corner.

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Kudas Oyenuga of Margate during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Mark Stimson sent Ronnie Winn on for Garrett Kelly and Dickson flicked a cross from Parcell wide on 55 minutes.

Uchechi made way for Charlie Stimson and Saunders had a shot saved by Miles midway through the half before Gate regained the lead with a second goal from Daniel on 71 minutes.

Leighton headed just wide from Porter's cross, while Johnson was off-target from 25 yards for the hosts.

Margate's Adem Ramadan went close from 20 yards before Spence equalised and Urchins had a great chance to snatch a last-minute winner when Stimson knocked the ball down for Clark, but he sent the ball over the crossbar.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Kelly (R Winn 54), Clark, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Uchechi (Stimson 64), Dickson, Christou.

Unused subs: Moore, Stimson, Goode, Dickenson.

Attendance: 254.

