Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 2 Haringey Borough 2

Sonny Dutton was the super-sub for Hornchurch as they grabbed a late equaliser to deny Haringey at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Hornchurch just about had the edge in terms of possession during a quiet opening period and saw Ronnie Winn well tackled by Coby Rowe, before Charlie Stimson’s follow-up shot was deflected behind.

Karl Akinwande’s shot for Haringey drifted wide at the other end on 17 minutes but the visitors took the lead soon after when Kudus Oyenuga’s cross from the right was headed into his own net by Jordan Clark.

Valery Pajetat pushed a George Saunders free-kick wide as Urchins looked for a response, but Haringey’s Mark Kirby headed just wide from Lyle Della-Verde’s deep free-kick.

Lewwis Spence had a shot blocked by Rowe after a scramble in the Haringey box four minutes before the break and Saunders had a great effort tipped over by Pajetat on the stroke of half time.

Rowe sent an early effort after the restart just over Callum Chafer’s crossbar, but Urchins then saw Purcell skew a shot wide when a corner from Saunders fell kindly for him on 47 minutes.

And the club’s all-time leading goalscorer sent a 20-yard shot on the turn wide of the target two minutes later, before Haringey doubled their lead on 51 minutes as Rowe curled a free-kick from the edge of the box into the top corner past Chafer.

Pajetat saved comfortably from Purcell, after he was found by Saunders on 56 minutes, and Akinwande fired straight at Chafer on the hour.

But Hornchurch halved the deficit on 61 minutes through Spence, who produced a neat finish to beat Pajetat after Winn had made space on the left to send in a cross.

Christou fired straight at Pajetat moments later, before Stimson made way for Sean Marks and Haringey’s Tom Loizou made a double change with 19 minutes left as Joe Staunton and Charley Barker replaced Oyenuga and Della-Verde.

A glancing header by Marks, from a lovely cross from Saunders, was deflected behind for a corner, which was subsequently cleared by the visitors with a quarter of an hour remaining.

And Saunders saw a free-kick drift wide of the post with only three minutes left on the clock, after Loizou had made his third change of the afternoon and replaced Akinwande with Anthony McDonald.

Remi Sutton saw a shot deflected over in the final minute of normal time, but the corner fell to late substitute Dutton, who lashed home from six yards to save the day for Hornchurch and give them a boost ahead of Wednesday’s Velocity Trophy final meeting with Enfield Town at Aveley.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Clark, Sutton, G Winn, Lee, Christou, Saunders, Spence, Stimson (Marks 64), Purcell, R Winn (Dutton 89). Unused subs: Bentley, Glenister, Wright.

Haringey: Pajetat, Richards, Olufemi, Mitchell, Kirby, Rowe, Della-Verde (Barker 71), Djassi-Sambu, Akinwande (McDonald 85), Oyenuga (Staunton 71), Nouble. Unused subs: Aresti, Jackson.

Attendance: 277.