Isthmian League: Hornchurch 2 Haringey 1

Hornchurch moved up to second in the Isthmian League Premier Division with a home win over Haringey on Saturday.

Chris Dickson's brace earned Mark Stimson's men the points, despite a late reply from the visitors, who were left in 15th place by defeat.

Jamie Cureton sent an early chance high over the crossbar for Urchins on three minutes, while Michael Ademiluyi fired wide from a narrow angle at the other end on six minutes.

Cureton had a header blocked from Adam Cunnington's cross, before Claudi-Octavian Vilcu was booked for simulation and Joe Christou sent a free-kick over the target for the hosts.

Dickson fired over on 16 minutes, then broke clear and went round Valery Pajetat only to shoot wide of the mark.

But Joe Wright had to save a cross-shot from Romoluwa Akinola, before Ellis Brown found Dickson and he sent an angled shot across Pajetat and wide.

Brown produced a good run and cross, which was well held by Pajetat on 35 minutes, and an excellent tackle by Jorge Djassi-Sambu thwarted Dickson, before Anthony McDonald shot over for the visitors.

Cooper did well to defend a dangerous ball into the box on 42 minutes, before Dickson turned in the box and played in Cureton, who was denied by a good save from Pajetat.

Dickson got through again in the last minute of the half, but Pajetat saved well once more to keep the scoreline blank at the break.

Djassi-Sambu was booked for a foul on Cunnington four minutes into the second half, with Haringey managing to clear their lines following a scramble from a corner on 57 minutes.

But Urchins made the breakthrough moments later, as Cureton hooked the ball into the path of Dickson, who sprinted clear and slotted past Pajetat.

Haringey boss Tom Loizou made a double change on 64 minutes as Danilt Akindayini and Roman Michael Percil replaced McDonald and Lionel Stone, with opposite number Stimson sending George Saunders on for veteran striker Cureton.

Dickson picked out Saunders in a wide position, but his cross was deflected behind for a corner on 71 minutes, which Haringey were able to clear.

And a great ball in from Saunders saw Cunnington go close to a second Hornchurch goal on 80 minutes, before another pinpoint pass from the substitute sent Dickson around Pajetat to tuck home his second goal of the game.

Charlie Stimson and Alex Osborn replaced Dickson and Cunnington in a double change by the hosts six minutes from time and Stimson saw a flying header from another excellent Saunders delivery deflected behind for a corner, from which he had another effort blocked on the line.

Haringey hit back in the last minute of normal time when a ball over the top fell to Percil, who tucked it home to raise hopes of salvaging something during four minutes of stoppage time.

But Osborn forced Pajetat into a save after creating a chance for himself as the scoreline remained unchanged, with Haringey set to visit Kingstonian on Wednesday.

Hornchurch: Wright, Brown, Sutton, Lee, Cooper, Johnson, CHristou, Clark, Cureton (Saunders 65), Dickson (Stimson 84), Cunnington (Osborn 84). Unused subs: Dutton, Hassan.

Haringey: Pajetat, Durojaiye, Kisitu, Stone (Percil 64), Vilcu, Djassi-Sambu, Akinola, Aresti, Ademiluyi, Oluwatimilehin, McDonald (Akindayini 64). Unused subs: Solomou, Stewart, Miles.

Attendance: 318.

