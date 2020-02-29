Search

Advanced search

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 2 Haringey 1

PUBLISHED: 17:12 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 29 February 2020

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch moved up to second in the Isthmian League Premier Division with a home win over Haringey on Saturday.

Georgeios Aresti of Haringey and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Georgeios Aresti of Haringey and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Chris Dickson's brace earned Mark Stimson's men the points, despite a late reply from the visitors, who were left in 15th place by defeat.

Jamie Cureton sent an early chance high over the crossbar for Urchins on three minutes, while Michael Ademiluyi fired wide from a narrow angle at the other end on six minutes.

Cureton had a header blocked from Adam Cunnington's cross, before Claudi-Octavian Vilcu was booked for simulation and Joe Christou sent a free-kick over the target for the hosts.

Dickson fired over on 16 minutes, then broke clear and went round Valery Pajetat only to shoot wide of the mark.

Adam Cunnington of Hornchurch and Georgeios Aresti of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Adam Cunnington of Hornchurch and Georgeios Aresti of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

But Joe Wright had to save a cross-shot from Romoluwa Akinola, before Ellis Brown found Dickson and he sent an angled shot across Pajetat and wide.

Brown produced a good run and cross, which was well held by Pajetat on 35 minutes, and an excellent tackle by Jorge Djassi-Sambu thwarted Dickson, before Anthony McDonald shot over for the visitors.

Cooper did well to defend a dangerous ball into the box on 42 minutes, before Dickson turned in the box and played in Cureton, who was denied by a good save from Pajetat.

Dickson got through again in the last minute of the half, but Pajetat saved well once more to keep the scoreline blank at the break.

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Romaluwa Akinola of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Romaluwa Akinola of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Djassi-Sambu was booked for a foul on Cunnington four minutes into the second half, with Haringey managing to clear their lines following a scramble from a corner on 57 minutes.

But Urchins made the breakthrough moments later, as Cureton hooked the ball into the path of Dickson, who sprinted clear and slotted past Pajetat.

Haringey boss Tom Loizou made a double change on 64 minutes as Danilt Akindayini and Roman Michael Percil replaced McDonald and Lionel Stone, with opposite number Stimson sending George Saunders on for veteran striker Cureton.

Dickson picked out Saunders in a wide position, but his cross was deflected behind for a corner on 71 minutes, which Haringey were able to clear.

Valery Pajetet of Haringey denies Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Valery Pajetet of Haringey denies Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

And a great ball in from Saunders saw Cunnington go close to a second Hornchurch goal on 80 minutes, before another pinpoint pass from the substitute sent Dickson around Pajetat to tuck home his second goal of the game.

Charlie Stimson and Alex Osborn replaced Dickson and Cunnington in a double change by the hosts six minutes from time and Stimson saw a flying header from another excellent Saunders delivery deflected behind for a corner, from which he had another effort blocked on the line.

Haringey hit back in the last minute of normal time when a ball over the top fell to Percil, who tucked it home to raise hopes of salvaging something during four minutes of stoppage time.

But Osborn forced Pajetat into a save after creating a chance for himself as the scoreline remained unchanged, with Haringey set to visit Kingstonian on Wednesday.

Claudio-Octavian Vicu of Haringey and Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Claudio-Octavian Vicu of Haringey and Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Hornchurch: Wright, Brown, Sutton, Lee, Cooper, Johnson, CHristou, Clark, Cureton (Saunders 65), Dickson (Stimson 84), Cunnington (Osborn 84). Unused subs: Dutton, Hassan.

Haringey: Pajetat, Durojaiye, Kisitu, Stone (Percil 64), Vilcu, Djassi-Sambu, Akinola, Aresti, Ademiluyi, Oluwatimilehin, McDonald (Akindayini 64). Unused subs: Solomou, Stewart, Miles.

Attendance: 318.

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and Michael Ademiluyi of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and Michael Ademiluyi of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

You may also want to watch:

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Salvyn Kisitu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020George Saunders of Hornchurch and Salvyn Kisitu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police name Upminster woman as one of two people who died in Harold Wood collision

Eileen Moria Haskell. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police name Upminster woman as one of two people who died in Harold Wood collision

Eileen Moria Haskell. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 2 Haringey 1

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

West Ham grab vital win with three-goal blast against Southampton

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

National League: Barrow 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Nominate now for grassroots football awards

Sir Geoff Hurst is a McDonald's Ambassador (pic Matt Bunn/The FA)

Grow the Game funding available for football clubs

Grow the Game funding is available to local football clubs
Drive 24