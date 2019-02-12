Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 2 Enfield Town 0

Hornchurch netted a goal in each half to claim the Bostik Premier points against an Enfield Town side, who they are set to meet in the final of the Velocity Trophy.

The visitors, with former Urchins left-back Jay Porter in their starting line-up after leaving Bridge Avenue in the week, had the first chance of note as Blackman had a shot saved low down by Callum Chafer on three minutes.

But Town had to make a change soon after, with Matt Nolan replacing Joe Wright between the posts.

Urchins saw George Saunders make ground on the right on eight minutes and cross for Ronnie Winn, with the ball breaking to Lewwis Spence for a shot that was charged down. And Chafer made a comfortable save from Young soon after at the other end.

Things settled down after that bright start, but Urchins had to make a change of their own midway through the half with Sean Marks replacing the injured Saunders.

And the hosts went close when Remi Sutton’s ball in was headed back across goal by Marks for Spence, who volleyed inches wide.

The deadlock was broken on 29 minutes as Alex Bentley’s long throw-in was flick on by Marks to Charlie Stimson, who picked out Winn to round the keeper and tuck the ball home.

Kenzer Lee produced a good block to keep out a volley from a visiting player, with Marks helping out to clear the danger from the corner.

Sutton and Winn sent in good crosses at the other end, but Town defended well and saw Dan Rumens clear a Winn corner off the line, before Matt Johnson cleared Joe Christou’s effort.

Town had a great chance to level on 43 minutes when Porter’s cross found Mickey Parcell for a free header, which he sent straight at Chafer.

But Urchins had a sight of goal within a minute of the restart as Sutton’s cross was cleared to Ronnie Winn, who volleyed wide.

Then Christou’s corner was flicked on by Ronnie Winn at the near post, but Jordan Clark could not divert the ball goalwards, and Nolan tipped a header from Lee over at the far post.

Spence sent a shot on the turn over the bar from Sutton’s pass on 65 minutes, before Chafer kept out a curling effort from substitute Sam Chaney.

But Town then enjoyed a spell of pressure and Billy Bricknell had penalty appeals for handball against Lee waved away by the referee.

Urchins doubled their lead on 73 minutes when a lovely long ball by Sutton was headed back by Marks to Stimson, who beat a defender and fired into the far corner of the net.

And after Chafer saved from Bricknell, Christou sent a stinging effort just wide for the home side, while Nolan tipped over a header from Marks.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Sutton, G Winn, Lee, Clark, Saunders (Marks 23), Spence (Dutton 86), Stimson (Goode 90), Christou, R Winn. Unused subs: Wright.

Attendance: 355.