Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 2 Burgess Hill Town 0

George Purcell scored again for Hornchurch

Hornchurch celebrated only their fifth league win of the season as they claimed three vital points against their fellow strugglers at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

First-half goals from Lee Prescott and George Purcell proved enough for Mark Stimson’s men, who will head to Carshalton Athletic on Monday in confident mood.

The visitors had the first sight of goal as Charlie Bennett won possession in midfield and advanced, but shot wide of the mark.

Urchins went close when Taylor Miles played a through ball for Lee Prescott, whose shot was parried by Joshua James, who also denied George Purcell and Alex Bentley.

Miles sent Purcell away soon after, but James was out quickly to save once more, before a Purcell lob drifted wide.

Jared Rance fired over from 30 yards for the Hillians, while Pat Harding had a good effort pushed away by Callum Chafer, before Jordan Clark cleared the loose ball.

But Hornchurch took the lead on 23 minutes when a long kick by Chafer found George Saunders, who flicked on to Sean Marks to square to Prescott for a sublime finish.

And it was 2-0 on 33 minutes when a quick free-kick was played to all-time leading goalscorer Purcell, who controlled the ball and fired past James into the far corner.

Chafer saved well from Rance six minutes later, while Daniel Choules got across well to deny Saunders after a lovely through ball from Purcell just before the break.

And Purcell was denied by James Richmond two minutes after the restart, after a good through ball from Prescott.

Rance curled a shot wide for Hill on 49 minutes, while Alex Bentley’s throw-in was laid off by Marks for Purcell to test James once more.

Benjamin Pope headed a good chance wide for the visitors just before the hour mark, then rounded Chafer after being sent clear but could not find the net.

Saunders volleyed over when Purcell’s corner was cleared to him on 65 minutes, before substitute Marco Figureo-Correia turned in the box and fired agains a post, then Chafer saved well from Pope.

But Purcell had a good chance for a third when a quick break sent him away and he cut inside Tolulope Jonah only to fire too high.

Bennett headed wide from Jonah’s long throw on 77 minutes, before Charlie Stimson came on for Miles in the closing stages and Purcell saw an injury-time free-kick deflected behind for a corner.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Porter, G Winn, Wilson, Clark, Saunders, Miles (Stimson 85), Marks, Purcell, Prescott. Subs: Wright, Hursit, Dutton.

Attendance: 228.