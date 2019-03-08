Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 1 Whitehawk 2

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch slumped to a home defeat against relegation-threatened Whitehawk at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

And Mark Stimson’s men are now just six points above the drop zone themselves with three matches remaining.

Fintan Walsh headed over for the visitors from a corner on nine minutes, while George Purcell had a shot charged down by Lewis Unwin.

Urchins countered from a Whitehawk corner as Kenzer Lee swapped passes with Purcell but his cross was just beyond Sean Marks.

A great run by George Saunders saw him sprint clear of the defence, but Melvin Minter was out quick to block midway through the half.

Jordan Clark fired over from 20 yards after good work by Marks and Purcell sent a snapshot just wide on 36 minutes.

But Hawks opened the scoring at the end of the first half when a ball down the right found Lucas Santos Rodrigues, who beat Callum Chafer from a narrow angle, and Purcell saw a fine strike tipped over by Minter during stoppage time.

The visitors doubled their lead on the hour mark when Walsh headed home from a corner,

And Ronnie Winn fired a good chance wide for Urchins from 20 yards midway through the second half, before Joe Christou sidefooted home from a Saunders corner to halve the deficit 15 minutes from time.

Substitute Amoo had a good chance to restore the two-goal cushion for Whitehawk with six minutes left but shot straight at Chafer.

And Purcell saw a great chance to level go begging three minutes from time as Minter saved.

Hornchurch head to Kingstonian next Saturday then host bottom club Harlow Town on Easter Monday, before ending their campaign with a trip to Lewes on April 27.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Sutton, Lee, Wilson, Clark (Dutton 88), Suanders, Christou, Marks (Stimson 73), Purcell, R Winn. Unused subs: G Winn, Goode.

Attendance: 228.