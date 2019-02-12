Marks scores and sees red as Hornchurch go down to Margate

Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 1 (Marks 11) Margate (Daniel 13, Sho-Silva 59)

Sean Marks opened the scoring, before being sent off as Hornchurch went down 2-1 at home to Margate in the Bostik Premier.

Urchins had taken the lead in the 11th minute when Ronnie Winn’s initial shot was deflected into the path of Marks, who prodded home from close range.

The hosts were not in the lead for long, though, as Gate were level two minutes later through Kadell Daniel, who headed home from close range after Hornchurch failed to deal with a free-kick.

The Bridge Avenue club went close to regaining the lead in the 17th minute, but Lewwis Spence’s powerful 25-yard shot was well held by Louis Wells.

Daniels nearly added his second of the game for the Kent club five minutes later, but saw his attempted lob clip the bar on its way over after the winger had gotten the better of Remi Sutton.

With 15 minutes left in the first half, Urchins were reduced to 10 men after Marks was given his marching orders following a foul on Thomas Mills.

It took Margate until the 59th minute to make the most of their man advantage, with Tobi Sho-Silva heading home Daniel’s cross from the left.

With six minutes remaining, home stopper Callum Chafer got down well to keep out an effort from Gate’s former Dagenham & Redbridge forward Noel Leighton.

Urchins thought they had salvaged a draw in stoppage time, but Spence’s header crashed against the post and bounced away to safety.

It was not to be as Hornchurch were unable to claim a fourth home league win in a row.

Urchins will hope to recover quickly and bounce back with a success at home to Wingate & Finchley on Tuesday night.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Sutton, Lee, Wilson, Clark, Christou, Spence, Marks, Winn, Stimson.

Subs: Wright (GK), Goode, Dutton, Winn, Turk, Wright.

Sent off: Marks 30

Maragte: Wells, Dymond, Mills, Rogers, Friend, Swift, Daniel, Robins, Leighton, Sho-Silva (Paxman 88), Flisher (Ababio 66).

Subs: Kallameier, Brown, Williams.

Attendance: 273.