Isthmian League: Hornchurch 1 Leatherhead 1

Jordan Clark scored for Hornchurch against Leatherhead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch slipped out of the Premier Division play-off places after being held to a draw at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

The hosts fell behind in the first half, but hit back for a share of the spoils only to drop to sixth in the table.

Urchins had their first sight of goal on six minutes when Jordan Clark headed the ball on for Adam Cunnington, who directed it wide of the target.

Clark and George Saunders combined soon after to play in Chris Dickson, but hee fired across Zaki Oualah and wide of the post.

Cunnington laid the ball off for another Dickson chance, which was straight at Oualah, before Saunders played Clark through and his first-time shot was smothered by the Tanners keeper.

The visitors rallied to force a couple of corner, which were cleared by Joe Christou, and Joe Wright held onto a cross from Izunna Ikebuasi on 27 minutes.

A long clearance from Wright found Dickson, whose lob drifted wide, and Saunders shot wide from Dickson's pass moments later.

Leatherhead took the lead, though, with their first real attempt at goal as Travis Gregory finished neatly on 32 minutes.

And they made a good start to the second half, forcing Hornchurch to clear some dangerous balls into the box.

Rickie Hayles had a header from a Saunders cross saved by Oualah on 52 minutes, while Lewwis Spence fired high over the crossbar soon after.

And Cunnington had a header from Matt Johnson's long throw-in tipped over by Oualah, before Johnson headed Spence's corner over.

Johnson made way for Arthur Lee, before Nathan Cooper was booked for a foul on Finlay Macnab.

But Urchins were back on level terms midway through the half when Spence saw an effort blocked and the ball was played back to Clark, who drilled his shot into the bottom corner.

Dickson and Cunnington made way for Charlie Stimson and Ronnie Winn but Charlie Hester-Cook fired just wide for the visitors, before Saunders shot wide from Winn's corner.

Gregory sent a free-kick high and wide as play swung from end to end, with both sides looking to get their noses in front, and Wright saved well from Zachary Robinson on 80 minutes.

But Saunders had a free-kick saved by Oualah and Cooper fired wide from one of several late corners for the home side as it ended all square.

Hornchurch: Wright, Sutton, Clark, Hayles, Johnson (Lee 59), Saunders, Spence, Dickson (Stimson 68), Christou, Cooper, Cunnington (R Winn 68). Unused subs: Hassan, G Winn.

Attendance: 323.