Isthmian League: Hornchurch 1 Folkestone Invicta 0

Lewwis Spence (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch took over at the top of the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division table following victory in their summit meeting with Folkestone on Tuesday.

A goal from captain Lewwis Spence just past the hour mark proved enough for Urchins to bank the points and leapfrog their rivals into pole position.

Buoyed by their 4-0 win over Bishop's Stortford on Saturday, the home side saw Joe Wright save an early free-kick from Samuel Hasler.

And Matt Johnson made a superb block to deny the same player, after a foul on Ira Jackson, on 18 minutes as the visitors held the upper hand.

Invicta found the net on 25 minutes when Wright saved from Jackson and Jerson Dos Santos followed up, but was adjudged offside.

And Urchins then saw Daniel Uchechi lead a break and find George Saunders, whose superb cross was well defended by Invicta.

Chris Dickson was too high from Uchechi's ball in from the left, before the injured Hasler went off and was replaced by Johan Ter Horst.

Saunders won another corner for the home side after a good run and cross, with Dickson turning the ball wide from Spence's delivery as the first half ended goalless.

The deadlock was broken on 62 minutes, though, when a break on the right saw Dickson beat the offside trap and square for Spence, who took a touch before firing past Tim Roberts.

Invicta looked to respond, with Dos Santos sending a good effort straight at Wright and Jackson slicing another chance wide on 73 minutes.

Roberts saved from Dickson, following Johnson's ball out to the left, and Wright kept out an Invicta header with seven minutes remaining.

And Urchins went close to a second with only two minutes left on the clock as Dickson sprinted clear but fired just wide.

Great defending by Mickey Parcell and Remi Sutton kept Invicta at bay in the closing stages, with Kieron McCann firing straight at Wright as Urchins preserved their clean sheet.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Lee, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Christou, Dickson (Morgan 89), Uchechi (R Winn 86).

Unused subs: Clark, Goode, G Winn.

Attendance: 247.