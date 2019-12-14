FA Trophy: Hornchurch 1 Dulwich Hamlet 0

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch produced another giantkilling to book their place in the next round of the FA Trophy at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and David Ijaha of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and David Ijaha of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Having already knocked out National League South outfit Oxford City on penalties, Mark Stimson's men upset the odds again to see off Dulwich Hamlet thanks to a solitary goal from Nathan Cooper.

Lionel Ainsworth had the first chance of the day for the visitors, with his deflected shot on seven minutes forcing a good save from Joe Wright.

Rickie Hayles volleyed over from a corner, won by Chris Dickson at the other end soon after and Lewwis Spence fired wide from distance on 11 minutes.

Preston Edwards made a great reaction save to deny Hayles two minutes later, with Spence seeing a shot deflected behind from the resulting corner.

Jack Connors of Dulwich and George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 Jack Connors of Dulwich and George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

But Lewis White produced a strong run and cross for Dylan Kearney, who was well marshalled by Cooper.

Dulwich captain David Ijaha fired high over the bar from distance, then produced a strong run to tee up Smith, who fired straight at Wright.

And Kearney scooped a shot on the turn over the bar when the ball broke to him in the box on 38 minutes.

Spence combined with George Saunders in a good move which released Remi Sutton, but he sliced his shot wide of the mark, and Spence was too high with an attempt of his own two minutes before half-time.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch and Aaron Barnes of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 Chris Dickson of Hornchurch and Aaron Barnes of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

But Urchins broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second half when a free-kick from the right was cleared to Cooper, who fired home on the volley.

And they could have doubled their lead two minutes later when Saunders picked out Jordan Clark with an inch-perfect cross, only for the chance to go wide.

Dickson fired just wide moments later as the hosts remained on top, while Clark was closed down after Dickson and Saunders had combined to give him an opening on 63 minutes.

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Lewis White of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Lewis White of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Dickson fired a free-kick over the crossbar with a quarter of an hour remaining, with Matt Johnson seeing a shot saved by the back-pedalling Edwards, after the keeper had cleared the ball out of his box, before Dickson had a shot tipped over.

And Dickson rolled another shot just wide on 86 minutes after breaking upfield and swapping passes with Johnson.

Substitute Dominic Vose fired over Wright's crossbar when a Dulwich throw-in landed at his feet, before Quade Taylor steered a shot wide when Nyren Clunis delivered from the left.

And Clunis fired just wide as normal time drew to a close, with Dulwich seeing their hopes of an equaliser dashed late on.

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and Quade Taylor of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and Quade Taylor of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton (G Winn 76), Lee, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Dickson, Clark, Cooper.

Unused subs: Stimson, Uchechi, Green, Dutton, Hassan, Morgan.

Attendance: 454.