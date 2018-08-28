Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 1 Dorking 1

George Saunders in action against Great Wakering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A late goal from George Saunders earned Hornchurch a share of the Bostik Premier spoils at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Mark Stimson’s men looked to be heading for a slender defeat after Kieron Lavery gave Dorking the lead midway through the second half.

But Saunders popped up two minutes from time to salvage a point for the home side, ahead of their Essex Senior Cup quarter-final tie with Brentwood in midweek.

The visitors went close in only the second minute as a header from a free-kick came back off the crossbar.

But Urchins rallied and George Purcell had a volley saved by Slavomir Huk on seven minutes.

Dorking enjoyed the better of possession for the next while, but neither side could threaten until a great cross from Sanders on 25 minutes was headed away by Jerome Beckles, as Ronnie Winn lurked.

Sean Marks had an effort blocked on the half-hour mark, beefore Saunders beat his full-back and crossed, with Sami El-Abd conceding a corner, which was cleared by Beckles.

The hosts went close again just before the break when Winn’s shot was deflected wide and Purcell cut inside and saw a shot saved, before Jay Porter’s superb tackle denied Jason Prior.

Saunders sent a free-kick over the bar on the stroke of half time but Urchins had Callum Chafer to thank for a good save on 47 minutes to deny Jerry O’Sullivan.

Prior dragged a shot wide soon after, but another dangerous ball from Saunders went just past the far post before Lee Prescott crossed for Marks, whose header was acrobatically saved by Huk on 62 minutes.

The deadlock was broken on 68 minutes, though, as a crossfield pass found Lavery and he fired past Chafer into the far corner of the net.

Substitute Charlie Stimson dragged a shot wide soon after replacing Ronnie Winn, but Urchins got back on terms with two minutes left as Saunders collected the ball on the right and fired in a fierce cross-shot which Huk spilled over the line.

And that ensured they did not finish empty-handed in their first home game of the new year.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Porter, Lee, G Winn, Miles (Clark 90), Saunders, Prescott (Spence 73), Marks, Purcell, R Winn (Stimson 74). Unused subs: Hursit, Dutton.

Attendance: 205.