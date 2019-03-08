Isthmian League: Hornchurch 1 Corinthian Casuals 1

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch had to come from behind to earn a point against the Premier Division's bottom club at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Striker Charlie Stimson was booked in the first minute, before Lewwis Spence sent a shot wide of the target for the hosts.

Arthur Lee did well to defend a dangerous ball in from the left, before a ball over the top found Marvin Morgan, whose lob dropped wide of the post.

Daniel Uchechi made way for Ronnie Winn later in the half, while Juevan Spencer was booked for the visitors, who also saw Benjamin Cheklit fire straight at Joe Wright.

There had been few chances in the opening half, but Urchins finished strongly and Remi Sutton had a header from a George Saunders cross deflected over, before Spence fired over from the resulting corner.

Morgan made way for Chris Dickson during the interval and Saunders had an effort blocked from an early corner after the restart.

Dickson fired over on 54 minutes, with Spence curling another effort just too high moments later.

You may also want to watch:

And Casuals broke the deadlock from the penalty spot as Cheklit was fouled in the box and Nathaniel Pinney beat Wright from 12 yards.

Dickson scuffed a shot wide as Urchins struggled to create many clear chances of note, with Stimson seeing a shot blocked and Saunders sending the follow-up over the crossbar.

The hosts were back on terms on 67 minutes, though, as Saunders poked the ball through to Dickson, who shot wide of Daniel Bracken to find the net.

Ronnie Winn flashed a shot just past the post for Urchins, while Saunders had a shot well saved and Bracken also denied Dickson.

Another chance fell to Dickson on 82 minutes, but he fired wide, before Bradley Wilson sent a free-kick wide for Casuals in the last minute of normal time.

And the visitors scrambled the ball clear in stoppage time as Urchins were denied a last-gasp winner.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Lee, Hayles, Christou, Saunders, Spence, Stimson, Morgan (Dickson 46), Uchechi (R Winn 35).

Unused subs: Dutton, Clark, G Winn.

Attendance: 309.