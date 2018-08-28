Search

Bostik Premier: Hornhurch 1 Brightlingsea Regent 2

PUBLISHED: 16:59 22 December 2018

Alex Bentley netted for Hornchurch against Brightlingsea Regent (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch saw their winless streak in the Bostik Premier stretch to 12 matches after defeat against Regent at Bridge Avenue.

Not since their 4-1 victory over Folkestone Invicta on October 2 have they tasted success in the league and new manager Mark Stimson is still waiting for his first win after five matches in charge.

The hosts made a bright start, with George Saunders crossing just beyond Nan Boakye-Yiadom on three minutes, before having a shot well saved by James Bradbrook.

Taylor Miles swapped passes with George Purcell before testing Bradbrook again, but Jake Turner fired a free-kick over for Regent on 10 minutes.

Morisi Gelashvilli had a good chance on 17 minutes when the ball was played into him from the left, but he sent the ball just wide.

Bradbrook pushed away a Boakye-Yiadom volley midway through the half, before Turner curled a shot just past the upright at the other end.

And the visitors were inches away from a breakthrough on 32 minutes when William Hunt headed against the crossbar and Kenzer Lee cleared.

A deflected shot from Miles was touched over by Bradbrook for a corner five minutes before the break, as the first half ended goalless.

Hunt headed over five minutes after the restart, before Urchins replaced Boakye-Yiadom with Lewwis Spence.

George Winn fired straight at Bradbrook after good work by Jay Porter, but the hosts then fell behind on 54 minutes as Aaron Condon picked the ball up on the right, advanced goalwards and hit an unstoppable shot past Callum Chafer.

Charlie Stimson replaced Lee Prescott just past the hour mark as the hosts looked for a reply, with Saunders seeing a shot on the turn saved by Bradshaw, before Winn’s effort was deflected wide.

Hornchurch were back on terms on 64 minutes, though, as captain Alex Bentley found the net at the second time of asking at the far post from a corner and they went to taking the lead four minutes later as Stimson headed just wide from a Saunders corner.

But Regent regained the lead on 71 minutes as Condon claimed his second goal of the afternoon, with an acrobatic finish.

Bradbrook pushed away a Winn shot as he broke clear of Josh Gould, who was booked for pulling the Hornchurch player back, but Chafer had to tip over Harvey Hodd’s effort with eight minutes left and also saved from Turner.

And Urchins could not find a way back as they suffered a pre-Christmas headache, ahead of a trip to fellow strugglers Harlow Town in their last match of 2018 next Saturday (December 29).

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Porter, Lee, G Winn, Prescott (Stimson 62), Saunders, Miles, Boakye-Yiadom (Spence 50), Purcell, R Winn. Unused subs: Hursit, Hogan, Clark.

Attendance: 215.

