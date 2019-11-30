Isthmian League: Hornchurch 0 Bognor Regis Town 0

Hornchurch had to settle for a point as their Isthmian League Premier Division clash with Bognor ended goalless at Bridge Avenue.

Urchins had produced a superb penalty shoot-out win over National League South outfit Oxford City in midweek, after their tie had ended in a 4-4 draw.

But neither side could find the net on Saturday despite chances at both ends over the course of the 90 minutes.

The hosts had a great chance on nine minutes as George Saunders crossed from the right and found Ronnie Winn, but he sidefooted straight at Amadou Tangara.

Saunders flashed a drive across the face of goal moments later, then had another effort pushed away by Tangara for a corner, with Chris Dickson volleying over from Lewwis Spence's ball into the box.

Dickson shot wide from Remi Sutton's cross on 14 minutes, before Joe Wright held on to a deflected shot from Daniel Smith at the other end.

Urchins went close on 19 minutes when Winn's corner found Rickie Hayles, who saw his header cleared off the line to Saunders, whose shot hit Dickson before the visitors cleared.

Sutton fired wide, before Dickson sliced an effort wide from another Saunders cross on 26 minutes, while Tommy Leigh sent a free-kick past the post for Bognor.

Wright parried a shot from Douglas Tuck, with Jordan Clark denying a follow-up attempt after Sutton had fired over for Urchins.

And Mason Walsh was too high for the Rocks, while Ronnie Winn fired over when Tangara dropped a Saunders cross three minutes before the break .

Walsh sent a speculative effort well wide of Wright's goal as the first half ended goalless.

But Urchins were back on the attack after the restart as Dickson sprinted clear and forced Tangara into a save, while Saunders fired over the crossbar just before the hour.

Ashton Leigh shot wide from 25 yards for Bognor moments later, but Dickson's backheeled pass then sent Winn clear, only to be denied by excellent covering defence by Joseph Cook.

Tuck headed a great chance straight at Wright on 69 minutes, while Dickson and Smith were denied at either end in quick succession.

And when Johnson broke for Hornchurch and found Dickson, Bognor again managed to clear the danger.

Walsh sent a great volley just over for the visitors nine minutes from time, as Bognor finished strongly and Urchins dropped deep.

But a mistake in their defence then gave Dickson a run at goal, only for Cook to get back and deny the Hornchurch striker as it remained scoreless.

Hornchurch: Wright, G Winn, Sutton, Clark, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Dickson, Morgan (Lee 50), R Winn (Green 78).

Unused subs: Dutton, Glenister, Hassan.

