Isthmian League: Hornchurch 0 Bognor Regis Town 0

PUBLISHED: 17:01 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 30 November 2019

Marvin Morgan of Hornchurch and Joe Cook of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Marvin Morgan of Hornchurch and Joe Cook of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch had to settle for a point as their Isthmian League Premier Division clash with Bognor ended goalless at Bridge Avenue.

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Urchins had produced a superb penalty shoot-out win over National League South outfit Oxford City in midweek, after their tie had ended in a 4-4 draw.

But neither side could find the net on Saturday despite chances at both ends over the course of the 90 minutes.

The hosts had a great chance on nine minutes as George Saunders crossed from the right and found Ronnie Winn, but he sidefooted straight at Amadou Tangara.

Saunders flashed a drive across the face of goal moments later, then had another effort pushed away by Tangara for a corner, with Chris Dickson volleying over from Lewwis Spence's ball into the box.

Mason Walsh of Bognor and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019Mason Walsh of Bognor and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Dickson shot wide from Remi Sutton's cross on 14 minutes, before Joe Wright held on to a deflected shot from Daniel Smith at the other end.

Urchins went close on 19 minutes when Winn's corner found Rickie Hayles, who saw his header cleared off the line to Saunders, whose shot hit Dickson before the visitors cleared.

Sutton fired wide, before Dickson sliced an effort wide from another Saunders cross on 26 minutes, while Tommy Leigh sent a free-kick past the post for Bognor.

Wright parried a shot from Douglas Tuck, with Jordan Clark denying a follow-up attempt after Sutton had fired over for Urchins.

Marvin Morgan of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019Marvin Morgan of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

And Mason Walsh was too high for the Rocks, while Ronnie Winn fired over when Tangara dropped a Saunders cross three minutes before the break .

Walsh sent a speculative effort well wide of Wright's goal as the first half ended goalless.

But Urchins were back on the attack after the restart as Dickson sprinted clear and forced Tangara into a save, while Saunders fired over the crossbar just before the hour.

Ashton Leigh shot wide from 25 yards for Bognor moments later, but Dickson's backheeled pass then sent Winn clear, only to be denied by excellent covering defence by Joseph Cook.

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Dan Smith of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Dan Smith of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Tuck headed a great chance straight at Wright on 69 minutes, while Dickson and Smith were denied at either end in quick succession.

And when Johnson broke for Hornchurch and found Dickson, Bognor again managed to clear the danger.

Walsh sent a great volley just over for the visitors nine minutes from time, as Bognor finished strongly and Urchins dropped deep.

But a mistake in their defence then gave Dickson a run at goal, only for Cook to get back and deny the Hornchurch striker as it remained scoreless.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch goes close to a goal during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019Chris Dickson of Hornchurch goes close to a goal during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Hornchurch: Wright, G Winn, Sutton, Clark, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Dickson, Morgan (Lee 50), R Winn (Green 78).

Unused subs: Dutton, Glenister, Hassan.

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Tommy Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Tommy Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and Dan Smith of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and Dan Smith of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Amadou Tangara of Bognor punches clear from Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019Amadou Tangara of Bognor punches clear from Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

