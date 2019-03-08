Search

Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 0 Bishop’s Stortford 1

PUBLISHED: 16:59 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 23 March 2019

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Evergreen striker Jamie Cureton sent Hornchurch to a slender defeat in the Bostik Premier at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Former Leyton Orient and Dagenham & Redbridge attacker Cureton claimed the only goal of the game on 13 minutes, which proved enough for Stortford to claim all three points.

Remi Sutton sliced an early chance wide from George Purcell’s cross on four minutes, but the visitors took the lead on 13 minutes when Cureton curled a shot wide of Callum Chafer.

Good link-up play between Sutton and Charlie Stimson called Arthur Janata into action, but Stortford countered and George Craddock had a shot well saved by the feet of Chafer.

The hosts went close to levelling three minutes before the break when Joe Christou’s cross was cleared to Jordan Clark, who found Sean Marks to hit the crossbar.

Lewwis Spence then broke clear but was closed down by the visiting defence as he prepared to let fly.

Spence had another effort deflected behind, with Sutton firing straight at Janata at the end of the first half.

Purcell fired straight at the keeper five minutes after the restart from Stimson’s pass, while Sutton blocked Alfie Mason’s effort on 56 minutes at the other end.

And Marks volleyed wide from Alex Bentley’s cross, before Clark made way for George Saunders.

Urchins had a good chance to level with 15 minutes left when a lovely cross in from Purcell found the head of Stimson, but he sent the ball over the target.

And Stortford escaped again two minutes later when Purcell had a shot blocked, which lead to a scramble before the ball was cleared by Jack Thomas.

Purcell had another shot charged down on 81 minutes, as the home side continued to push in search of an equaliser, with six additional minutes allowed at the end of the match.

But Janata pushed another Purcell effort away for a corner and Marks turned the ball over from Bentley’s cross as the hosts finished empty handed.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Sutton, Lee, Wilson, Clark (Saunders 62), Christou, Spence, Marks, Purcell, Stimson. Unused subs: Goode, R Winn, Dutton, G Winn.

Attendance: 344.

