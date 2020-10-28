Romford bounce back to winning ways at Histon

Bagasan Graham of Romford and Allen George of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian North: Histon 1 Romford 2

Romford bounced back to winning ways as they sealed a 2-1 victory over high-flying Histon away from home.

Goals from Michael Abnett and Bagasan Graham earned Boro three points, propelling them up to 12th in the Isthmian North league table.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the first-half with neither side making the most of their opportunities.

All of the action came inside four minutes in the second-half as attacker Michael Abnett opened the scoring in the 55th minute.

Two minutes the hosts levelled the score through Charlie Lewis but Boro then restored their lead in the 59th minute as former Dagenham & Redbridge Bagasan Graham found the back of the net.

Histon: Roach, Lewis, Ballester (Chivers 21), Harradine (Coy 64), York, Key, Rolph, Dawkin, Brown (Reed 75), Swinton, Gould.

Unused subs: Peachey and Lawal.

Romford: Cafer, Parsons, Ajala, McCoy, Nelson, Toussaint, Bonnett-Johnson, Graham, Newton, Olukolu, Abnett.

Unused subs: Jones, Adelowo, Cascaval, Udoji, Exley-Banks.