Isthmian League: Heybridge 5 Romford 1

Romford manager Paul Martin looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Alex Teniola's first-half hat-trick helped send Romford to another defeat at Scraley Road on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heybridge scored four times in 33 minutes to leave Boro fearing a repeat of the heavy defeat suffered in 2016, but the visitors rallied in the second half to avoid such a beating.

Boro had the first chance on nine minutes when Inesh Sumithran and Joseph Chidyausiku - who has returned to the club on loan from Bradford Park Avenue - combined on the right to win a corner, which was headed wide by George Woodward.

The hosts took the lead on 11 minutes, though, as Teniola headed home a left-wing cross and it was 2-0 soon after when Evans Kouassi went through to fire past Anthony Page.

Sumithran was fouled by Swifts keeper Luca Collins, just outside the box, on 25 minutes and Woodward fired the free-kick just over the crossbar.

You may also want to watch:

But Heybridge scored twice in three minutes to put the result beyond doubt as Teniola sent a low shot past Page, then intercepted a clearance to lob the keeper and complete his treble.

Woodward hobbled off to be replaced by Philip Brown-Bampoe and Giovanni Palmer made way for Nathan Joseph due to an ankle injury.

Collins denied Charlie Little with a good save, tipping his header over the crossbar early in the second half, and Malaki Toussaint saw a low cross avoid Chidyausiku and Joseph before Heybridge hit the woodwork on 65 minutes.

It was 5-0 soon after when Odei Martin-Sorondo converted a low cross from the right, but Collins saved from Chidyausiku after Brown-Bampoe set up the chance and Warren Kayembe went close with a chip.

Kayembe claimed his third goal in four starts in stoppage time, flicking Chidyausiku's low cross over Collins, for some consolation as Boro remain bottom of the table.

Romford: Page, Nesbitt, Barlow, Little, Toussaint, Cossington, Woodward (Brown-Bampoe 44), Sumithran, Chidyausiku, Kayembe, Palmer (Joseph 44). Unused subs: Cox, Thandi, Riddell.

Attendance: 268.