Bostik North: Heybridge Swifts 3 Romford 1

PUBLISHED: 17:11 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 30 March 2019

Reece Hewitt of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Reece Hewitt of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford were left two points adrift at the bottom of the Bostik North table after their latest loss on Saturday.

But it could have been worse as fellow strugglers Mildenhall Town were denied a win at Brentwood by an 87th-minute equaliser and had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Boro had slumped to a 9-1 defeat on their trip to Scraley Road last season and Swifts took the lead with only a quarter of an hour gone this time through Elliott Ronto.

Julian Dicks’ men could have doubled their advantage on 28 minutes when awarded a penalty, but Luke Wilson’s spot-kick was saved by Harry Aldridge.

The scoreline remained unchanged until 14 minutes from time, when Romford got themselves back on level terms as Reece Hewitt converted from the spot.

However, Boro’s joy was shortlived as Matthew Price put Swifts back in front on 81 minutes and the same player rubbed salt into the wounds when converting the third penalty of the match in the last minute of normal time.

A third successive defeat for Paul Martin’s men since their 2-1 win over Mildenhall on March 9 – and 11th loss in their last 12 matches – leaves them with only five matches to try and climb off the bottom of the table.

They host Witham Town, who are currently only two places above them in 18th, in their next match on April 6.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Hewitt, Nesbitt, Maskell, Cossington (Taylor 79), Akpele, Toussaint, Jeakins, Chidyausiku, Olukoga. Unused subs: Barlow, Bolton, Reynolds.

Attendance: 252.

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

Funeral of Jodie Chesney: Scouts lead guard of honour as community says final goodbye to teenage victim of knife crime

Family, friends and local Scout groups at the funeral of Jodie Chesney (inset) at the Ascension Church. Photos: Met Police/Ken Mears

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Bostik North: Heybridge Swifts 3 Romford 1

Reece Hewitt of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

