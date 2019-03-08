Bostik North: Heybridge Swifts 3 Romford 1

Reece Hewitt of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford were left two points adrift at the bottom of the Bostik North table after their latest loss on Saturday.

But it could have been worse as fellow strugglers Mildenhall Town were denied a win at Brentwood by an 87th-minute equaliser and had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Boro had slumped to a 9-1 defeat on their trip to Scraley Road last season and Swifts took the lead with only a quarter of an hour gone this time through Elliott Ronto.

Julian Dicks’ men could have doubled their advantage on 28 minutes when awarded a penalty, but Luke Wilson’s spot-kick was saved by Harry Aldridge.

The scoreline remained unchanged until 14 minutes from time, when Romford got themselves back on level terms as Reece Hewitt converted from the spot.

However, Boro’s joy was shortlived as Matthew Price put Swifts back in front on 81 minutes and the same player rubbed salt into the wounds when converting the third penalty of the match in the last minute of normal time.

A third successive defeat for Paul Martin’s men since their 2-1 win over Mildenhall on March 9 – and 11th loss in their last 12 matches – leaves them with only five matches to try and climb off the bottom of the table.

They host Witham Town, who are currently only two places above them in 18th, in their next match on April 6.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Hewitt, Nesbitt, Maskell, Cossington (Taylor 79), Akpele, Toussaint, Jeakins, Chidyausiku, Olukoga. Unused subs: Barlow, Bolton, Reynolds.

Attendance: 252.